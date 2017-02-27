UFC 209 Preview | Bellator 173 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 329

Bellator 173 [2:12]

Liam McGeary vs Brad McDermott [2:20]

James Gallagher vs Krill Medvedovsky [3:26]

Colin Fletcher vs Alex Lohore [4:18]

Bellator 174 Marlos Coenen vs Julia Budd [5:02]

UFC 209 Preview [5:30]

Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt 2 [6:40]

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson [10:20]

Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson [14:24]

GSP [17:45]

Dominick Cruz on the Joe Rogan podcast [19:48]

Bellator files a lawsuit against the UFC [22:28]

Prison Fights Documentary Review [23:50]

Crazy KO [29:35]

Dana White says Conor McGregor’s next fight is the winner of Khabib vs Ferguson? What does that mean? [30:41]

Frankie Edgar has to take a dump in front of USADA [33:08]

Beware of the lumberjack [34:38]

#AskTheNuts

When it rains, I don’t use an umbrella. I saw a video today where Conor McGrgeor was walking in the rain while another large man was holding an umbrella for Conor. Is Conor an umbrella man?

Could any current female win UFC 1?

Does GSP have a chance in hell in that fight against Bisping?

Should the UFC announce “potential” USADA violations or wait till the real results are in and it is confirmed?…. Also, is it a good thing that UFC seem to be cutting a lot of talent? Will we see a higher average skill level as a result or are they cutting the wrong fighters and keeping the s*** ones?

When am I going to get see my favorite fighter Nick Diaz whoop some a**? Why does he keep turning down big fights?

How soon would the Mayweather-McGregor fight have to happen before you start to lose interest? Are you afraid this is yet another big fight the UFC won’t be able to close the deal on? (GSP-Silva, Jones-Silva, Fedor-Lesnar, etc)

What UFC 209 fight are you all most excited for? Do you think there will ever be a cross promotion like UFC vs bellator and if so what fights would you book?

Do you think that Derrick Lewis’s continued trolling is not good for his image?

Cain Velasquez vs Derrick Lewis. Who wins?

KNOWLEDGE

Gabi Garcia deadlifting 410 pounds

