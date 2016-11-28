UFC 206 | Conor McGregor gets stripped | Team Injury Rates | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 317

Daniel Cormier injured and UFC 206 [1:32]

Team Injury rates [2:16]

UFC 206 is going to shit [8:50]

Do you think the UFC is justified in stripping the UFC Featherweight title from Conor McGregor? [11:35]

How will Conor McGregor handle getting the belt taken away from him? [12:34]

Why is Pettis vs Halloway an Interim Title Fight? [16:42]

BJ Penn vs Yair Rodriguez [17:17]

Ralek Gracie vs Hisaki Kato in Bellator [20:10]

Gabi Garcia is a fighting a 52 year old in Rizin [23:38]

Who has better striking, Gabi Garcia, Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar? [25:08]

What happens to Ronda Rousey after her fight with Amanda Nunes? [26:35]

USADA and Lyoto Machida [28:19]

#AskTheNuts

Will the new ownership of Ufc ever reconsider the whole uniform thing that cuts down on $ fighters and others can earn in sponsors? [31:44]

You’ll probably go over this in the podcast, but why are they even handing an interim belt if there is a champion? [32:56]

Will UFC 206 have the lowest PPV numbers of the year? [35:00]

Who deserves to hold the featherweight belt? [36:44]

KNOWLEDGE

A man boxes a kangaroo [37:06]

Demian Maia fights a chicken [38:26]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: