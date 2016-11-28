UFC 206 | Conor McGregor gets stripped | Team Injury Rates | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 317
Daniel Cormier injured and UFC 206 [1:32]
Team Injury rates [2:16]
UFC 206 is going to shit [8:50]
Do you think the UFC is justified in stripping the UFC Featherweight title from Conor McGregor? [11:35]
How will Conor McGregor handle getting the belt taken away from him? [12:34]
Why is Pettis vs Halloway an Interim Title Fight? [16:42]
BJ Penn vs Yair Rodriguez [17:17]
Ralek Gracie vs Hisaki Kato in Bellator [20:10]
Gabi Garcia is a fighting a 52 year old in Rizin [23:38]
Who has better striking, Gabi Garcia, Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar? [25:08]
What happens to Ronda Rousey after her fight with Amanda Nunes? [26:35]
USADA and Lyoto Machida [28:19]
#AskTheNuts
Will the new ownership of Ufc ever reconsider the whole uniform thing that cuts down on $ fighters and others can earn in sponsors? [31:44]
You’ll probably go over this in the podcast, but why are they even handing an interim belt if there is a champion? [32:56]
Will UFC 206 have the lowest PPV numbers of the year? [35:00]
Who deserves to hold the featherweight belt? [36:44]
KNOWLEDGE
A man boxes a kangaroo [37:06]
Demian Maia fights a chicken [38:26]
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
