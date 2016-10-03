UFC 204 Preview | Bisping vs Henderson 2 | UFC 205 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 310

UFC 204 Preview | Bisping vs Henderson 2

UFC Fight Night 96 Results

John Lineker vs Jon Dodson [4:02]

Will Brooks vs Alex Oliveira [6:05]

A sacrifice to the MMA Gods to keep UFC 205 intact [10:31]

Is UFC 205 the greatest card ever assembled [11:49]

How many PPV buys will UFC 205 do? [14:05]

Ticket prices for UFC 205 [14:18]

UFC 205 press conference [15:12]

What will Conor McGregor’s “left field” announcement be [20:44]

GSP finally gets randomly drug test [21:46]

Jose Aldo requests his release from the UFC [23:17]

New celebrity investors [25:56]

Tyson Fury tests positive for cocaine [29:15]

Mike Winklejohn says Travis Browne is not welcome back [31:03]

UFC 204 Preview

Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson 2 [33:43]

#AskTheNuts

What would happen if we got rid of rankings? [41:18]

If Conor retires tomorrow, is he a hall of famer? [41:54]

McGregor vs Diaz III is contested under PRIDE rules in the classic ring, with the yellow card and the 10 minute round 1 at the PRIDE LW limit of 161 pounds. Who wins? [44:06]

Dana white recently mentioned that Conor is going through some “personal stuff” and will have an announcement out of left field post ufc 205. Is it possible he retires? And if so would his legacy be hurt from the fact that he’s never defended his belt? [44:30]

After this saturdays card, how would you feel of having Cruz v Dillashaw 2, Lineker vs Garbrandt and Dodson vs Thomas Almeida on the same card maybe a fox card and have a WEC style card. [45:13]

What organization was better in your opinion WEC or Strikeforce? [45:49]

Follow up which brought better talent to the UFC? WEC gave us Cruz, Pettis, Mighty Mouse, Benson, Faber, Aldo, Cerrone, Condit while Strikeforce gave us Gilbert, Rockhold, Cormier, Woodley, Mousasi, Rousey, Tate, Cyborg [47:08]

I heard a while back that Shane Carwin was working on returning to the octagon. Have you guys heard anything about that recently? [47:54]

What do you think about Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk on a UFC fight pass card? [48:30]

Worst martial art for self defense? [49:37]

Ingo. You wake up in a dark room. Your body is warm and wet. Suddenly a series of white spot lights shine down upon you. You find yourself covered in thick jelly and before you stands Cris Cyborg and Gabi Garcia. You must fight one and fuck one. Choose or you get #Rapetrained by both while Matt observes from a one way mirror. [51:57]

Would you rather experience the worst possible psychological pain or physical pain? [53:36]

Would you rather have your ideal job, make a great salary but lose all your friends or hate your job, make lousy money, but keep all your friends? [54:02]

Would you rather turn heel on someone you love or turn babyface on someone you hate? [54:41]

Would you rather be a vampire or werewolf? [54:52]

