UFC 199 Results | Rockhold vs Bisping 2 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 294

UFC 199 Results | Rockhold vs Bisping 2

Did the CSAC’s new weight cutting procedures help? [1:26]

UFC 199 Prelims [4:12]

Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping 2 [4:40]

Dan Henderson vs Hector Lombard [13:21]

Dominick Cruz vs Uriah Faber 3 [17:12]

Max Holloway vs Ricardo Lamas [20:17]

Dustin Poirier vs Bobby Greene [23:01]

Ariel Helwani and crew banned for life from the UFC [24:08]

Who will Brock Lensar fight at UFC 200? [30:21]

USADA and Brock Lesnar [34:19]

How many PPV buys will UFC 200 do? [36:02]

Will Bruce Buffer do the Buffer 720? [39:42]

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 at UFC 202 [40:10]

Ronda Rousey going to have knee surgery [41:21]

Ronda Rousey trademark [43:03]

FFC 25 on Friday June 10th [43:35]

#AskTheNuts

Do you think they had to shoot Guida with a tranq dart to do his tats? [43:58]

What’s worse looking, a neck or head tattoo? [44:28]

Who would be the best fighter if you put them on TRT, or just a cocktail of steroids? [45:29]

Which UFC champion will lose their title next and why? [46:57]

Do you like the fact that we don’t have many dominant champions right now? [48:31]

Seems as though being a fighter and an UFC analyst has had a bit of a good luck streak (Bisping, Cormier, Cruz) do you think some of that luck rubs off for Woodley? [49:18]

What’s next for Holloway? Should he try and fight Mendes or wait for winner of Aldo and Edgar (assuming Conor doesn’t come back right away) [51:08]

3 fight win streak,should HENDO get a walk off title fight to end his career? That fight would sell great. [51:44]

Also should Bisping fight Jacare and Luke rematch Weidman for next at the belt? Or should Luke maybe fight Robert Whittaker? [51:59]

Would you rather get banned 4 life for dodging a drug test or for breaking a stupid WWE fighter story? [52:32]

Would you rather your doctor be male OR female? [53:57]

Would you rather work for Google OR Facebook? [55:37]

Would you rather would rather start your own company OR start your own religion? (Both will be very successful) [56:15]

Would you rather lose $1,000 or see your arch enemy gain $100,000? [57:12]

Would rather sleep with Sara McMann or Jessica Eye? [57:45]

KNOWLEDGE

Cro Cop is jacked [58:26]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: