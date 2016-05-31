UFC 199 Preview | Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping 2 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 293

UFC 199 Preview | Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping 2

UFC 199 [3:58]

CSAC new weight cutting rules take effect for UFC 199 [4:12]

Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping 2 [6:58]

Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber 3 [13:30]

Dan Henderson vs Hector Lombard [17:52]

New fights announced, Andrei Arlovski vs Josh Barnett, Alistair Overeem vs Stipe Mioic, Fabricio Werdum vs Ben Rothwell [21:22]

FFC holds first event in the US with Karo Parisyan in the main event [22:30]

BJ Penn pulled from the UFC card for using an IV [23:32]

UFC Fight Pass has a new series of where are they now with former contestants of The Ultimate Fighter Show [25:00]

7 MMA fighters make SI’s 50 fittest athletes in the world [27:03]

Paige VanZant comes in 2nd place in Dancing with the Stars [28:30]

The most interesting search terms that brought people to mmanuts.com in the month of May [30:34]

USADA Random Drug Testing Watch [32:04]

#AskTheNuts

Who is the most underrated fighter in UFC history? [32:59]

Does UFC 100’s Brock Lesnar wreck today’s Heavyweight Division? [35:26]

How lame are Reebok fight shorts? STILL! 50/50 B&W vs 50/50 W&B? [36:51]

When commentators talk strategy during a fight & fighters are close enough to hear, isn’t it like unfair coaching? [37:47]

Would you rather stop animal abuse OR stop pollution? [39:09]

Would you rather go to the cinema alone and watch a movie by yourself OR go to a restaurant alone and eat by yourself? [39:17]

Would you rather would rather live with your significant other in a cabin on Alaska OR your friends on a tropical island? [39:35]

Would you rather only get hit on by unattractive people OR always have people of the same sex attracted to you? [40:36]

KNOWLEDGE

Alan Belcher – Internet Marketing Guru [42:10]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: