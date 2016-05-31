UFC 199 Preview | Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping 2 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 293
UFC 199 Preview | Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping 2
UFC 199 [3:58]
CSAC new weight cutting rules take effect for UFC 199 [4:12]
Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping 2 [6:58]
Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber 3 [13:30]
Dan Henderson vs Hector Lombard [17:52]
New fights announced, Andrei Arlovski vs Josh Barnett, Alistair Overeem vs Stipe Mioic, Fabricio Werdum vs Ben Rothwell [21:22]
FFC holds first event in the US with Karo Parisyan in the main event [22:30]
BJ Penn pulled from the UFC card for using an IV [23:32]
UFC Fight Pass has a new series of where are they now with former contestants of The Ultimate Fighter Show [25:00]
7 MMA fighters make SI’s 50 fittest athletes in the world [27:03]
Paige VanZant comes in 2nd place in Dancing with the Stars [28:30]
The most interesting search terms that brought people to mmanuts.com in the month of May [30:34]
USADA Random Drug Testing Watch [32:04]
#AskTheNuts
Who is the most underrated fighter in UFC history? [32:59]
Does UFC 100’s Brock Lesnar wreck today’s Heavyweight Division? [35:26]
How lame are Reebok fight shorts? STILL! 50/50 B&W vs 50/50 W&B? [36:51]
When commentators talk strategy during a fight & fighters are close enough to hear, isn’t it like unfair coaching? [37:47]
Would you rather stop animal abuse OR stop pollution? [39:09]
Would you rather go to the cinema alone and watch a movie by yourself OR go to a restaurant alone and eat by yourself? [39:17]
Would you rather would rather live with your significant other in a cabin on Alaska OR your friends on a tropical island? [39:35]
Would you rather only get hit on by unattractive people OR always have people of the same sex attracted to you? [40:36]
KNOWLEDGE
Alan Belcher – Internet Marketing Guru [42:10]
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
Podcast: Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS