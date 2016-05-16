UFC 198 Recap | Werdum vs Miocic | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 291

UFC 198 Recap

Carlos Condit Training in the GI with a white belt [0:46]

UFC 198 Recap

Fabricio Werdum vs Stipe Miocic [5:00]

Jacare Souza vs Vitor Belfort [7:49]

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith [11:48]

Shogun vs Corey Anderson [15:20]

Matt Brown Controversy [17:29]

How do we prevent fans from touching fighters on their walkout to the Octagon for their fight? [18:29}

Matt Brown vs Demian Maia [20:32]

Matt Brown gets sucker punched [22:12]

HBO Real Sports wins a sport’s emmy for their story on “Domestic Violence” [24:00]

Gabi Garcia gets breasts tattooed [25:50]

BJ Penn vs Cole Miller [28:01]

UFC debuts new weight cutting guidelines [29:42]

How to strengthen your chin [34:55]

How do we address the lack of talent in the Heavyweight Division? [37:02]

Claudia Gadelha randomly drug tested 3 times in 5 days [38:42]

#AskTheNuts

Which fighter makes the most excuses when he losses? [40:57]

After 2 or 3 extra months of prep time, will a 2nd loss to Nate Diaz be even worse for Conor’s reputation? [42:09] Mayweather vs McGregor, would you rather see it in boxing or mma venue? [43:06]

Who should fight Wanderlei, I mean who should cyborg next in the UFC? [44:08]

Should Alistair get the next shot at the belt? If so, how would the fight go? [45:39]

For really big fights, should the UFC have a third fighter training as a backup in case someone gets hurt so fights wouldn’t have to be cancelled last minute. They could pay the backup fighter a percentage of their pay in case they trained and didn’t end up fighting. You don’t release the name of the third fighter in case the public likes that fight more than the original though. [45:53]

Would you rather get $1,000,000 for sure OR 50% chance of getting $5,000,000, but 50% chance of getting nothing? [47:22]

If you were to have a one night stand, would you rather go straight to the bedroom OR have a romantic supper beforehand? [48:14]

Would you rather always say everything on your mind OR never speak again? [49:48]

Would you rather reduce hours of sleep needed to 5 OR need to sleep 10 hours, but gets to control your dreams every night? [50:01]

Would rather sleep with Joanna Jędrzejczyk or Cláudia Gadelha? [50:19]

KNOWLEDGE

Game of Thrones [51:30]

