Stipe Miocic vs Junior Dos Santos | UFC 211 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 338

UFC 211 [1:38]

Dustin Poirier vs Eddie Alvarez [2:49]

Frankie Edgar vs Yair Rodriguez [6:49]

Demian Maia vs Jorge Masvidal [10:47]

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Andrade [15:33]

Stipe Miocic vs Junior Dos Santos [16:28]

UFC press conference fun [19:57]

Anthony Rumble Johnson going into the medical marijuana industry [22:35]

Vitor Belfort is joining Tri Star [24:15]

McGregor expected to sign the Mayweather deal with the UFC [26:34]

No GSP vs Michael Bisping fight [28:07]

Chris Weidman vs Kelvin Gastulem [30:43]

Criz Cyborg vs Cat Zingano rumor [31:13]

#AskTheNuts

If you could go back in time and watch any one fight cage side what would it be? [32:26]

Knowing that Demian Maia constantly has staff, Would you lick Demian Maia’s cauliflower ear for 1 minute for 1 million dollars? [34:05] Could prime Anderson Silva beat modern UFC Heavyweights like Mark Hunt or Arlovski? [34:21] Who has the worst tattoo in MMA? [34:59]

What’s the most likely scenario in which Maia gets fucked out of his title shot? [35:50]

Dana White mentioned that if Cody Garbrandt cannot fight T.J Dillashaw due to back injury that T.J wants to dethrone Demetrious Johnson from breaking Anderson Silva’s record. What do you think of that potential match-up can be like? [36:02]

In a grappling jujitsu match you get points when you are in dominant position or you attempt submissions, why don’t people understand you should get points or credit in an MMA match? This is related to last night match up: Maia vs. Masvidal. [36:40]

If there was a fight between Yair Rodriguez vs. Anthony Pettis 145 lbs or 155, how would you think it will do? Both great stand-up kickers. [38:06]

Stipe Miocic won a lot of fans during the UFC 211 embedded series, would you agree he is a funny dude? [38:27]

If Jose Aldo beats Max Holloway, do you think Frankie Edgar deserves a 3rd shot at the title? I mean he has earned it. [39:19]

How would you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk can do against 125 division? Do you see her winning the title or no? [39:35]

How would you think a match-up of Cain Velasquez vs. Stipe Miocic can be? [39:42]

How do you piss off Karolina Kowalkiewicz? [40:02]

Would you rather watch a long film of all of the best moments of your life thus far or watch a short clip of some pivotal moment in your future? [41:10]

Would you rather have a nice teacher but is bad at teaching or a mean teacher that is great at teaching? [41:40]

What would you rather stop war or world hunger? [41:52]

F*** Marry Kill “X-Men Comics Edition”: Emma Frost, Rogue, and Storm [42:00]

KNOWLEDGE

Sparring roman candles [44:52]

