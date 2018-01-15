Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou | UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 367

Stipe Miocic signed mma glove giveaway [1:30]

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou [2:40]

Daniel Cormier vs Volkan Oezdemir [9:53]

Rampage vs Chael Sonnen [15:22]

Rory MacDonald vs Douglass Lima [18:26]

Bellator 192’s main event is Rampage vs Sonnen [18:48]

Who would headline this card? [20:59]

Cris Cyborg likes to be slapped [23:58]

Big John McCarthy is becoming a Bellator commentator [27:12]

Whitaker out of fight with Rockhold [29:18]

Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar [34:03]

Train touch butt in the park [34:12]

Chuck Liddell with no facial hair [34:33]

UFC numbers dropping [35:47]

Jimmy Smith joins the UFC broadcasting team [37:19]

Uriah Hall doesn’t even weigh in because of weight cutting issues [37:58]

#AskTheNuts

On his podcast, Joe Rogan told Tyron Woodley, “This is the most exciting time in UFC history.” I would disagree. What’s your take?

Do you guys think that belfort vs bisping 2 is a great retirement fight for both of them? And who do you think will win between the 2 this time around?

What do you think about Ronda Rousey going to the WWE? Who would win in a fight in their prime and in a MMA fight: Arnold Schwarzenegger vs Sylvester Stallone?

Would you rather watch hot woman playing American Football or hot woman playing Soccer?

If you were forced to have a trial by combat on the Game of Thornes universe, but with a MMA Fight, who you would choose to fight for you in each division using the fighthers of today?

F***, Marry, Kill “WWE Edition 10”: Mandy Rose, Paige, Sonya Deville

