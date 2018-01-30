Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier | Rousey | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 369

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier | Rousey

Ronda Rousey signs with WWE [4:50]

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier [6:30]

Chris Lytle had a bare knuckle boxing match [14:32]

Nate Diaz maybe coming back to fighting [16:23]

Joanna said she cut 15 pounds in 14 hours [18:16]

How many UFC fighters are under USADA suspension right now? [19:41]

Chuck Liddell in burrito eating challenge [21:40]

Snoop Dogg doing commentary for EA UFC 3 [24:08]

Al Iaquinta gets a new 4 fight contract [25:46]

Why are hockey players using smelling salts on the bench [26:37]

Roy Jones Jr. vs Anderson Silva [28:38]

#AskTheNuts

With all the champion vs champion fights. Is the UFC jumping the jumped shark? [30:31]

Does anyone else find it funny that immediately after Cormier fought last week he wanted nothing to do with fighting heavy weights. Then like a week later this fight was Stipe has been announced for July? Thoughts on this? Who wins it? [34:18]

Who would win in a MMA Fight? Jennifer Lawrence or Emma Watson? [35:15]

Would you rather lose your sex organs forever or gain 200lbs for the rest of your life? [35:28]

Would you rather die saving 10,000 strangers from death knowing no one would ever know it was you or live knowing everyone would know you decided not to save 10,000 people’s lives? [35:48]

F*** Marry Kiss Date [They way this works is: F*** (Who you want to have a 10/10 sex), Marry (Who you want to have sex more often, it will be 8/10), Kiss (Who you wanna give a nice French kiss) and Date (Who you wanna have a date as a friend, nothing else happening).] “WWE Horsewoman Edition…Again”: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks (Please find good pictures Matt) [36:10]

