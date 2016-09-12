Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem | UFC 203 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 307
Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem
UFC 203 Results [5:46]
CM Punk vs Mickey Gall [6:09]
Fabricio Werdum vs Travis Browne [11:41]
Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem [17:56]
Who was the biggest loser at UFC 203? [23:27]
NEWS
Ohio Commission licenses CM Punk because he had a background similar to Brock Lesnar [27:08]
Robbie Lawler vs Donald Cerrone at UFC 205 is off [29:42]
Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez [30:24]
Shane Carwin is a free agent and coming back to fighting [31:12]
Thiago Alves vs Al Iaquinta at UFC 205 [32:54]
The story behind Nick the Tooth leaving Looking for a Fight [34:39]
Dana White looking a little rough of late [38:15]
#AskTheNuts
Who had a better MMA debut, CM Punk or James Toney? [40:23]
Was CM Punk’s debut as one sided as you thought? [41:26]
Did Mickey try a little ‘Nate Diaz’ in his post fight interview and who takes it if he fights Sage Northcutt? [42:17]
Do you think Werdum lost his title shot with the Tarverdyan kick? (I personally feel Werdum was doing the MMA community a public service) [43:19]
Do you think the Dillashaw/Faber fight that everyone was gunning for will ever come to pass? [44:19]
Stipe vs Cain, who takes it? (AKA via injury before the 1st) [44:30]
Cormier said put your top 4 against our top 4, who can beat us? [45:13]
Who is inline for Heavyweight title fight? [47:00]
Do you think Werdum will be punished? [47:08]
Do you think CM Punk should be allowed to continue to compete in the UFC? [47:10]
Who do you think Cowboy’s new opponent will be at UFC 205? Who would you like to see him fight? [48:17]
With some truth in Conor’s interest in retiring, will he retire after fighting Alvarez? [49:10]
KNOWLEDGE
M-1 Medieval [49:53]
