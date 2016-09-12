Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem | UFC 203 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 307

Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem

UFC 203 Results [5:46]

CM Punk vs Mickey Gall [6:09]

Fabricio Werdum vs Travis Browne [11:41]

Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem [17:56]

Who was the biggest loser at UFC 203? [23:27]

NEWS

Ohio Commission licenses CM Punk because he had a background similar to Brock Lesnar [27:08]

Robbie Lawler vs Donald Cerrone at UFC 205 is off [29:42]

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez [30:24]

Shane Carwin is a free agent and coming back to fighting [31:12]

Thiago Alves vs Al Iaquinta at UFC 205 [32:54]

The story behind Nick the Tooth leaving Looking for a Fight [34:39]

Dana White looking a little rough of late [38:15]

#AskTheNuts

Who had a better MMA debut, CM Punk or James Toney? [40:23]

Was CM Punk’s debut as one sided as you thought? [41:26]

Did Mickey try a little ‘Nate Diaz’ in his post fight interview and who takes it if he fights Sage Northcutt? [42:17]

Do you think Werdum lost his title shot with the Tarverdyan kick? (I personally feel Werdum was doing the MMA community a public service) [43:19]

Do you think the Dillashaw/Faber fight that everyone was gunning for will ever come to pass? [44:19]

Stipe vs Cain, who takes it? (AKA via injury before the 1st) [44:30]

Cormier said put your top 4 against our top 4, who can beat us? [45:13]

Who is inline for Heavyweight title fight? [47:00]

Do you think Werdum will be punished? [47:08]

Do you think CM Punk should be allowed to continue to compete in the UFC? [47:10]

Who do you think Cowboy’s new opponent will be at UFC 205? Who would you like to see him fight? [48:17]

With some truth in Conor’s interest in retiring, will he retire after fighting Alvarez? [49:10]

KNOWLEDGE

M-1 Medieval [49:53]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:



30% Off New Orders code CJCMMA30

$1/Month for 12 Months of Economy Hosting code CJCMMA1HS