Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem | UFC 203 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 306
Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem | UFC 203 Preview
UFC Fight Night 93 Results
Ryan Bader vs Ilir Latifi [5:33]
Josh Barnett vs Andrei Arlovski [6:04]
Rory MacDonald and Bellator [7:53]
Alexander Gustafsson [11:00]
UFC 203 Preview [11:41]
CM Punk vs Mickey Gall [13:38]
Fabricio Werdum vs Travis Browne [17:12]
Stipe Miocic vs Alistair Overeem [21:04]
What will the PPV Buy Rate be for UFC 203? [25:17]
Jon Jones is being sued for negligence [27:21]
Joe Silva is retiring from the UFC [29:03]
UFC 205 Weidman vs Jacare and Rockhold vs Romero rumor [32:32]
Ariel Helwani with Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez [34:07]
What’s next for Conor McGregor? [38:53]
Nate Diaz apologizes to CM Punk [40:13]
Paul Felder starts a Go Fund Me to get his corner to Brazil [42:23]
Demian Maia wants a title fight over a fight with GSP [45:45]
GSP open to fight with Maia [46:14]
GSP willing to walk away from the UFC [51:28]
Matt Hughes is not a fan of Unions [55:11]
#AskTheNuts
If you had to watch one of the following fights, which would it be: Nate Diaz vs Nick Diaz or GSP vs Rory MacDonald? [59:53]
I would love to see Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo, I believe that would be an epic fight, how amped would you be to see that, more importantly, how do you think the fight would go? [1:00:10]
Which match up would you set up first if you were Joe Silva’s replacement? [1:01:00]
Which weight class does Pettis belong at? Do you guys think the weight cut was too much for him given his performance? [1:01:53]
Would you rather see Rumble vs Jones or DC vs Rumble 2? [1:03:17]
How’s it hanging? [1:03:32]
KNOWLEDGE
Battlefield 1 Beta Review [1:03:56]
