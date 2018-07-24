Shogun vs Smith Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 392

Shogun vs Smith Recap

Shogun vs Smith [2:20]

Bellator WW tournament [6:17]

Kimbo Slice jr wins [9:49]

Nick Newell’s first fight in the UFC’s Contender’s series [11:31]

Mike Perry vs Cowboy Cerrone [12:59]

UFC Store shirts [14:30]

Chris Leben vs Phil Baroni [15:58]

powerlifter [19:26]

Ronda Rousey shark week [20:54]

M1 UFC Russia [23:00]

Luke Rockhold vs Chris Weidman [25:10]

MMA Mania tweet [27:05]

Dana White spends over $1 Million on his 16 year old son’s birthday party [28:18]

#AskTheNuts

GSP vs Anderson Silva. Does that fight make sense now? [31:31] Who wins Tweet of the week? [33:21]

Say something nice about a fighter you dislike. [35:04]

Why did the UFC sign Cyborg? [36:11]

How much would you pay to see a BrendanSchaub vs danawhite fight in the UFC? [37:04]

What would the betting odds be? How would you bet? Schaub by sub? [37:19]

It seems like fighters for #Bellator make more $ (on the whole) than #UFC fighters. How does Bellator MMA pull that off? [37:50]

Who’s more of a freak athlete: Yoel Romero or Brock Lesnar? [38:06]

How good a chance does Michael Venom Page stand of winning the welterweight Grand Prix? [38:46]

CM Punk was a professional athlete and was still poor after training for years, how many years does it take of training to become a top MMA fighter? Or did his history of being in the WWE mean he required more training than the average person? [39:09]

Who’s the most injury prone fighter in MMA? When if ever will Cain Velasquez and Dominick Cruz fight again? [40:18]

Should Shogun retire or perhaps go to Bellator and fight someone like Wandy? [41:20]

WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK ABOUT CRYS CYBORG! [41:43]

Would you rather gain spiritual ascending through heaven with Demian Maia, meet beautiful angels and talk to God OR fight against the Devil with the Diaz brothers and stop Armageddon? [43:33]

You have been kidnapped by terrorists and locked in a prison cell. All you have is a cell phone, that you can make 5 phone calls, that must be made to UFC fighters. Who do you call to come save your ass? (Must be 4 man and 1 women) [44:13]

Champion, Gatekeeper, Bellator “Edition #3”: Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira , Mauricio Rua [47:17]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #11”: Elizabeth Olsen, Keira Knightley, Olivia Wilde [48:05]

