Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes | UFC 207 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 320

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes | UFC 207 Preview

UFC Sacrametno [1:55]

Uriah Faber gets a win and retires [2:00]

Mickey Gall vs Sage Northcutt [2:15]

Paige VanZant vs Michelle Waterson [3:45]

Dominick Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt trash talking [5:59]

UFC 207 Preview [8:04]

Cain Velasquez vs Fabricio Werdum [9:09]

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes [14:23]

Steven Segal’s new movie Contract to Kill is ratted a zero by Rotten Tomatoes [21:03]

Bellator MMA advertising on the hockey boards for the New York Islanders [22:51]

NSAC suspensions and fines are in fro Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Nate Diaz [23:44]

Do you think we see Brock Lesnar back in the UFC? [25:04]

The UFC starts a 145 lb division and Cyborg isn’t in the first title fight. Does that make sense? [26:15]

Do you need to have a title fight to sell the PPV? [29:35]

What happens is Ronda Rousey wins the 135 lb title and Holly Holm wins the 145 lb title, will those 2 fight? [30:20]

Jon Jones vs Luke Rockhold in a submission grappling match, who wins? [31:02]

The Rizin open weight tournament trophy. Shane Carwin drops out and Heath Herrig is in. Wanderlei Silva drops out and King Mo is in. [31:56]

#AskTheNuts

What is your favorite walkout by any fighter? [33:14]

Who is the best currently ranked fighter that will never win a UFC belt? [34:39]

How many current UFC champions could beat the champion in the weight class above them? [35:28]

Would you rather run out of oxygen at the top of Mount Everest (slowly but surely) or underwater? [37:40]

Would you rather get rich through your own hard work or through the lottery? [38:30]

Would you rather have dinner with the president or your favorite celebrity? [38:40]

F***, Marry, Kill: Kristen Stewart, Anna Kendrick, Shailene Woodley [39:27]

KNOWLEDGE

M-1 Medieval fun

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: