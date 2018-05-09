Rampage | Cobra Kai | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 381
Rampage | Cobra Kai
Follow up of Bellator 198 [1:21]
Bruce Buffer in the EA UFC 3 video game [3:32]
Rampage is going to be a pace car driver [4:38]
Conor McGregor’s legal issues [5:56]
Cobra Kai review [7:55]
50 Cent to fight in Bellator [10:05]
John Gotti III wins another MMA fight [11:18]
UFC and ESPN+ announce partnership [12:55]
Elbow dislocation at LFA [19:06]
Fedor vs Mir viewership numbers [20:27]
UFC 224 [20:47]
Dana White working on UFC 227 [22:10]
Royce Gracie/UFC as a Jeopardy question [23:32]
Neiman Gracie wants to fight Dillion Danis [24:10]
Leslie Smith files a complaint against the UFC with the National Labor Relations Board [26:36]
Herb Dean, Stopping fights, dropping elbows [27:47]
Enson Inoue video of RIZIN camera drone [29:26]
Joanna on the MMA Hour [29:56]
#AskTheNuts
Take Pill. Acquire Skill [33:52]
True or False [35:10]
Favorite Fighter nickname? [37:12]
What do you guys think of this list of the “10 Worst Title Fights In UFC History” by ‘MMA On Point’ youtube channel? Agreed or Disagreed. [39:22]
10- GSP vs Jake Shields
9- Tito Ortiz vs Vladimir Matyushenko
8- Tim Sylvia vs Andrei Arlovski 3
7- Germanine De Randamie vs Holly Holm
6- Anderson Silva vs Demian Maia
5- Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia
4- Maurice Smith vs Randy Couture
3- Dan Severn vs Ken Shamrock 2
2- Vitor Belfort vs Randy Couture 2
1- Pat Miletich vs Mikey Burnett
You must delete two of them from history, along with all of their fights: Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida, Victor Belfort, Wanderlei Silva [41:00]
Would you rather have unlimited sushi for life or unlimited tacos for life? (both are amazingly delicious, can be any type of sushi/taco you want and Matt don’t worry you can eat both) [41:36]
F*** Marry Kill “Women of Videogames: League Of Legends #2”: Ashe, Caitlyn, Katarina [43:48]
KNOWLEDGE
Chick Does spilts, Chris Weidman looses mind [45:11]
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download