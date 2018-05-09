Rampage | Cobra Kai | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 381

Follow up of Bellator 198 [1:21]

Bruce Buffer in the EA UFC 3 video game [3:32]

Rampage is going to be a pace car driver [4:38]

Conor McGregor’s legal issues [5:56]

Cobra Kai review [7:55]

50 Cent to fight in Bellator [10:05]

John Gotti III wins another MMA fight [11:18]

UFC and ESPN+ announce partnership [12:55]

Elbow dislocation at LFA [19:06]

Fedor vs Mir viewership numbers [20:27]

UFC 224 [20:47]

Dana White working on UFC 227 [22:10]

Royce Gracie/UFC as a Jeopardy question [23:32]

Neiman Gracie wants to fight Dillion Danis [24:10]

Leslie Smith files a complaint against the UFC with the National Labor Relations Board [26:36]

Herb Dean, Stopping fights, dropping elbows [27:47]

Enson Inoue video of RIZIN camera drone [29:26]

Joanna on the MMA Hour [29:56]

#AskTheNuts

Take Pill. Acquire Skill [33:52]

True or False [35:10]

Favorite Fighter nickname? [37:12]

What do you guys think of this list of the “10 Worst Title Fights In UFC History” by ‘MMA On Point’ youtube channel? Agreed or Disagreed. [39:22]

10- GSP vs Jake Shields

9- Tito Ortiz vs Vladimir Matyushenko

8- Tim Sylvia vs Andrei Arlovski 3

7- Germanine De Randamie vs Holly Holm

6- Anderson Silva vs Demian Maia

5- Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia

4- Maurice Smith vs Randy Couture

3- Dan Severn vs Ken Shamrock 2

2- Vitor Belfort vs Randy Couture 2

1- Pat Miletich vs Mikey Burnett

You must delete two of them from history, along with all of their fights: Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida, Victor Belfort, Wanderlei Silva [41:00]

Would you rather have unlimited sushi for life or unlimited tacos for life? (both are amazingly delicious, can be any type of sushi/taco you want and Matt don’t worry you can eat both) [41:36]

F*** Marry Kill “Women of Videogames: League Of Legends #2”: Ashe, Caitlyn, Katarina [43:48]

KNOWLEDGE

Chick Does spilts, Chris Weidman looses mind [45:11]

