Poirier vs Alvarez 2 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 393

Poirier vs Alvarez 2 Recap

UFC on FOX 30 [1:58]

Joanna vs Torres [3:34]

Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens [6:24]

Dustin Poirier vs Eddie Alvarez 2 [7:43]

Contender Series [14:01]

New fight announcements [16:33]

Romero vs Costa

Weidman vs Rockhold

Till vs Woodley

Fighter sues supplement company [19:00]

Jim Miller will have his 30th UFC fight [22:20]

Demi Lovato OD’s [23:25]

Renzo Gracie [24:00]

Rear naked chicken wing? [26:40]

Paige VanZant’s gash [27:55]

#AskTheNuts

Is it time for a Light Heavyweight Tournament in the UFC? [29:07]

Would you do this with your son when he gets older? [29:34]

Who Wins tweet of the week? [30:57]

That is too dangerous a strike to the shoulder? WTF? How do we get this removed from the unified rules?

UFC on Fox 30 had the lowest ratings in the history of the series. What can be done to stop the back slide?

You can pick any eight fighters in their prime and put them in an open weight tournament, who would you have in it?

Even though you both said you don’t think Till can beat Woodley, do you want him to become the welterweight champion?

Who had the hardest punch: Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson or Anthony Johnson?

Is there any fighters who you think will be ‘the next big star’ of the UFC?

If you had to cut out a weight class so all the fighters moved up or down, would you cut Welterweight, Middleweight or Light heavyweight and why?

Would you rather spend a year as a cop or a teacher in an inner-city neighborhood?

Would you rather babysit a crying infant for a day or have an unwanted house guest for a week?

Would you rather be a character in an action-packed thriller or a romantic comedy?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #12”: Amber Heard, Blake Lively, Kate Beckinsale

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

