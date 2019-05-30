MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 429

Yoel Romero wins lawsuit [2:08]

Jessica Andrade picture with UFC belt [4:47]

Chuck Liddell on cameo [6:25]

Mass Exodus at MMAfighting.com [12:38]

Should UFC fighters be fired for being boring [18:30]

BKFC 6 will have fighters wearing gloves [21:00]

Mayweather CEO open to another McGregor fight [24:37]

Brendan Schaub King of the world [25:42]

Luke Rockhold model [27:47]

Tweet of the week [31:34]

LFC [32:11]

#AskTheNuts

