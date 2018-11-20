MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 406

MMANUTS MMA Podcast EP # 406

Thoughts on missing weight [4:20]

Fight that happened 10 years ago [5:40]

Cody Mackenzie failed drug test [8:32]

Jake Shields talking about the Diaz brothers [13:25]

Nick Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal [14:03]

Dana White renegotiated the PPV revenue share [15:02]

UFC.com’s new website [16:37]

Kron Gracie may sign with the UFC [18:57]

Did Jon Jones get his license to fight yet? [20:03]

125 division in the UFC is causing issues for other organizations [21:10]

Mike Perry did not click with Winklejohn [23:33]

Tito Ortiz thinks Chuck Liddell is sandbagging in his public work outs [24:49]

Dana White says rumors of a McGregor vs Cowboy fight are not true [26:55]

Sean O’Malley makes bank on twitch [27:00]

Bas Rutten clears the air on WBKFF [28:30]

#AskTheNuts

MMA predictions for 2019 New champions?

Retirements?

Returns?

The biggest fight that can happen?

What are your early predictions for Jones vs Gustafsson 2?

Who do you guys think is gonna win in the war that’s sure to be Masvidal vs Diaz?

1) What do you guys think of this fifth list of nicknames that I created for MMA fighters, employees and people in general. Which you like and which you don’t like? I appreciated the thumb up, middle and down response.- Anthony “I Quit” Pettis- Cat “MILF” Zingano- Derrick “My Balls” Lewis- Jorge “Gameplan” Gurgel- Junior “Smiling” Dos Santos- Quinton “Training” Jackson- Rich “One Knee” Franklin- Wanderlei “Flashlight” Silva

2) If you guys where to live in a world full of Pirates, (similar to Assassins Creed: Blackflag) and you were going to start a Pirate Crew of people to try survived it, who is 10 UFC fighters you guys would choose to help you and also what would be the name of the crew?

3) Hey guys, since you both are Game of Thrones fans, I decided to test your knowledge with this trivia. This first test is for Ingo. Are you ready Mr. Sugar Daddy? Can you achieve the Iron Throne or are you destined to join the Night’s Watch along the Wall? Here it goes:Question 1) How did Daenerys Targaryen eventually hatch her dragon eggs? Question 2) The phrase ‘Valar Morghulis’ or ‘all men must die’ is usually responded with? Question 3) What is the only thing that can put out volatile Wildfire?Question 4) Besides dragonglass, what is the only other substance capable of defeating White Walkers? Question 5) How many times has Beric Dondarrion been brought back to life?Bonus Question) What was the last time BJ Penn won a fight?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #22” (Glamour Models #3) Carla Brown, India Reynolds, Natalie Denning

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: