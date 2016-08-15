McGregor vs Diaz 2 | UFC 202 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 303

Clenbuterol drug test is alright with USADA [5:46]

Tim Kennedy pulls a gun on USADA [6:19]

Jon Jones on Instagram talking about his drug test [8:02]

Can Jon Jones leave the sport now and still be the GOAT? [8:57]

Jon Jones drag racing [10:23]

Ben Henderson not making much money as he thought in Bellator [10:50]

Shane Carwin wants to fight us [12:26]

New potential Fighter’s Union has been started [14:45]

Chael Sonnen vs Nick Diaz rumor [20:04]

GSP throws himself into the USADA drug testing pool. [21:52]

UFC 202 Preview [21:22]

Where is the promotion for UFC 202? [23:03]

Anthony Johnson vs Glover Teixeira [24:48]

McGregor vs Diaz 2 [28:12]

Why is the UFC trying to kill Cris Cyborg? [36:14]

Nick Diaz vs Demian Maia, who wins? [38:08]

What rockstar would do the best in MMA? [38:57]

Why can’t Michael Bisping stop talking about steroids? [39:38] What do you make of Dana’s recent comments regarding Woodley and McGregor? [41:06]

Who would you rather see Woodley fight out of Nick Diaz, GSP or Wonderboy? [41:22]

If McGregor wins the rematch with Nate do you think Dana will keep his word and force him to fight Aldo for the featherweight title next or set up the trilogy before then? [41:33]

Would you rather have a rich douchebag girlfriend or poor caring girlfriend? [42:17]

Would you rather be guaranteed a really hot wife or a rich wife? [42:40]

Would you rather fuck in cowgirl position: cat zingano or gina carano? [43:33]

Would you rather fuck in doggiestyle: Ronda or Miesha? [43:36]

