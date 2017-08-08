McGregor, Mayweather, Malignaggi | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 348

McGregor, Mayweather, Ma|ignaggi

UFC P4P Rankings [1:51]

Paulie Malignaggi complains [3:45]

McGregor and Zuffa’s rumored payouts for the Mayweather fight [7:58]

Ray Longo will not let concussed fighters continue fighting [13:33]

Floyd Mayweather hat for $450 [15:53]

Al IaQuinta said he’s not a fan of Snoop Dogg as he’s disrespectful to fighters. Lots of current and former fighters agree. [17:59]

Bisping vs GSP official for MSG at UFC 217 [21:11]

Frank Mir going back to the good doctors [24:39]

Chael Sonnen vs Chuck Liddell? [25:52]

Tyron Woodley had a torn hamstring and shoulder during his fight against Demian Maia. Does that make his win more impressive? [25:50]

Jon Jones new emoji app [23:21]

Bob Sapp loses another fight [27:50]

#AskTheNuts

If Jon Jones doesn’t fight Brock Lesnar next, what’s the next biggest fight for him? [29:13]

If DC moves back up to heavyweight who do you think would be a better match up for him? Hunt, Overeem or Werdum? [30:18]

Who is the biggest overachiever and underachiever in MMA? [31:01]

Would you rather date someone with the perfect body or with the perfect moves in the bedroom? [32:27]

Would you rather win 1,000,000 dollars but only get 10% (100,000) and the other 90% goes to your worst enemy and he will misuse the money or win 1,000,000 dollars and be forced to donate to any charity of your choosing? [32:51]

Would you rather f*** the top half of Valentina Shevchenko on the bottom half of Julianna Pena, or the top half of Julianna Pena on the bottom half of Valentina Shevchenko? [33:16]

I have a different game for you guys this time. This time is F***, Marry, Kill and Baby. “The 4 Horsewoman of WWE”: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. [34:18]

KNOWLEDGE

Ingo wants to run the Chicago Marathon [35:42]

