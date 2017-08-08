McGregor, Mayweather, Malignaggi | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 348
McGregor, Mayweather, Ma|ignaggi
UFC P4P Rankings [1:51]
Paulie Malignaggi complains [3:45]
McGregor and Zuffa’s rumored payouts for the Mayweather fight [7:58]
Ray Longo will not let concussed fighters continue fighting [13:33]
Floyd Mayweather hat for $450 [15:53]
Al IaQuinta said he’s not a fan of Snoop Dogg as he’s disrespectful to fighters. Lots of current and former fighters agree. [17:59]
Bisping vs GSP official for MSG at UFC 217 [21:11]
Frank Mir going back to the good doctors [24:39]
Chael Sonnen vs Chuck Liddell? [25:52]
Tyron Woodley had a torn hamstring and shoulder during his fight against Demian Maia. Does that make his win more impressive? [25:50]
Jon Jones new emoji app [23:21]
Bob Sapp loses another fight [27:50]
#AskTheNuts
If Jon Jones doesn’t fight Brock Lesnar next, what’s the next biggest fight for him? [29:13]
If DC moves back up to heavyweight who do you think would be a better match up for him? Hunt, Overeem or Werdum? [30:18]
Who is the biggest overachiever and underachiever in MMA? [31:01]
Would you rather date someone with the perfect body or with the perfect moves in the bedroom? [32:27]
Would you rather win 1,000,000 dollars but only get 10% (100,000) and the other 90% goes to your worst enemy and he will misuse the money or win 1,000,000 dollars and be forced to donate to any charity of your choosing? [32:51]
Would you rather f*** the top half of Valentina Shevchenko on the bottom half of Julianna Pena, or the top half of Julianna Pena on the bottom half of Valentina Shevchenko? [33:16]
I have a different game for you guys this time. This time is F***, Marry, Kill and Baby. “The 4 Horsewoman of WWE”: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. [34:18]
KNOWLEDGE
Ingo wants to run the Chicago Marathon [35:42]
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download