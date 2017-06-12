Mark Hunt vs Derrick Lewis | Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 341
Mark Hunt vs Derrick Lewis | Recap
Mark Hunt vs Derrick Lewis [2:02]
Cris Cyborg loses a sponsor [5:33]
Dillion Danis styling [8:40]
Mighty Mouse issues with the UFC [10:10]
Controversy at Glory Kickboxing [16:59]
#AskTheNuts
Are Jones and Daniel Cormier better than Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz? [19:52]
Is Frankie Edgar more worthy of a title shot against Max Holloway than Cub Swanson? [21:47]
Joe Rogan recently said that Conor McGregor is the GOAT because he KO’s Aldo. What do you think? [23:16]
If Conor McGregor’s next fight is in the UFC, who should he fight next? [24:24]
Do you think Brendan Schaub should go back to fighting in Bellator? Could he be successful there? [26:00]
Would you rather go on a trip to Las Vegas or Los Angeles? [28:40]
Would you rather take the blame for a friend or have your friend take the blame? [29:04] Would you rather have sex with a goat, in complete secrecy, or NOT have sex with a goat but have to tell everyone you had sex with a goat? [29:24]
F*** Marry Kill “Woman of MMA Edition”: Michelle Waterson, Rose Namajunas, Paige Vanzant [29:55]
KNOWLEDGE
Interesting tattoo
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
Podcast: Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS