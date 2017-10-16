Mark Hunt, Bigfoot Silva, CTE, and stuff | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 356

Mark Hunt, Bigfoot Silva, CTE, and stuff

UFC PPV woes [3:08]

Bigfoot Silva vs Rico Verhoeven and Mark Hunt gets pulled from his fight [14:27]

Daniel Cormier said that the UFC told him not to talk about Kevin Lee’s staph infection at UFC 216 [18:40]

What’s worse? Letting a fighter go through with his fight even though he was basically carried to the scale for the weigh in or to let Bigfoot Silva fight Rice Verhoeven. [20:30]

Mackenzie Dern gets the sub win [23:20]

#AskTheNuts

Does a finish always mean the fight was exciting? [26:47]

Which fighter would sell the most PPV buys if you made them champ?

Prime Royce vs Maia at 170, who wins?

What are your early predictions for Lawler vs RDA? and do you think Dana will keep his word when he said the winner gets a title shot against Woodley?

Would you rather restart your life at age of 10 with all the knowledge you have now or jump to 45 years old with 50 million dollars in the bank?

Would you rather be the first person to explore a planet or be the inventor of a drug that cures a deadly disease?

Would you rather have a horrible job, but be able to retire comfortably in 10 years or have your dream job, but have to work until the day you die?

F*** Marry Kill “The Rachels Edition”: Rachel McAdams, Rachel Bilson, Rachel Weisz?

