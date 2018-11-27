Liddell vs Ortiz 3 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 407

Liddell vs Ortiz 3 Recap

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 [2:12]

Israel Adesanya vs Anderson Silva [13:51]

#UFC Francis Ngannou gets a win over Curtis Blaydes [16:08]

Arianna Celeste has a new calendar [16:47]

KSW freak show fight [17:49]

Combat Jiu Jitsu match with Fabricio Werdum vs Gordan Ryan [18:34]

Muay Thai gone wild [19:07]

#AskTheNuts

If you could rewrite all UFC rules. What would your top 3 changes be?

What would be the perfect penalty for fighters who miss weight? You write the rule

1) What do you guys think of this idea of mine for Jon Jones vs Gustafsson fight, in case it happens so it makes things interesting. First, Jones will have Rampage and only Rampage on his corner, telling him to “kick his ass!” as a gameplan. Second, Cormier and “It’s Fedor Guy” will make Play-by-Play of the fight with excellent lines like: “You think you are winning this fight Jon?”, “What the hell is going on?” “His name is Jones! Pronounced J-O-N-E-S!”. Third, no ground game, FLOOR IS LAVA, stand and bang like a man. Finally, the public choose the ring card girls that they want…THIC ones! Would you watch the fight then?

2) Is been awhile since I ask you guys this question, so I want to see what has changed. Choose one current UFC fighter to be your dad, one to be your brother and one to be your son. Mighty mouse as my son so I can treat him like a bald headed step child- I will only feed him punches for breakfast. Cyborg as my incestual brother. McGregor as my sugar daddy

3) Hey guys, Ingo failed last show test of Game of Thrones, so he won’t be able to bang Daenerys Targaryen and get the Iron Throne, sorry Ingo. However Ingo, you can redeem yourself with this MMA trivia. Are you ready for redemption Ingo? Are you going to be able to earn the right to call yourself the “Sugar Daddy” and bang Gina Carano? Or are you a loser? You need 3 right questions to win. Here it goes: Question 1) UFC 1 was held in what city? Answer: Denver, Colorado. Question 2) How many times have Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz fought each other? Answer: Three. Question 3) Nick Diaz forced Takanori Gomi to tap out to what submission hold? Answer: Gogoplata. Question

4) What fighter had the most fights in PRIDE FC? Answer: Wanderlei Silva. Question 5) Renato ‘Babalu’ Sobral was the first man to beat what PRIDE and UFC star? Answer: Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Redemption Question) BJ Penn coined the phrase: “everybody has a gameplan until they get hit” True or False?. Answer: False. It was Mirko CroCop at his fight with Gabriel Gonzaga and everybody has being using since them.

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #23” (Glamour Models #4) Keeley Hazell, Lacey Banghard, Sophie Howard

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: