Lee vs Barboza Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 379

Lee vs Barboza Recap

UFC Fight Night Controversy [3:08]

Kevin Lee vs Edson Barboza [5:25]

Leslie Smith no longer in the UFC [7:16]

UFC 225 Poster

Matt Serra in the UFC Hall of Fame? [12:57]

Heather hardy black eye [15:02]

Frank Mir vs Fedor [17:07]

Big Nog had a eye injury throughout his career [18:55]

Dustin Poirier’s leg [20:03]

Rumor of ESPN and FOX buying the UFC’s tv rights [20:25]

Rory MacDonald vs Ben Askren [21:29]

Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis and Brain Ortega vs Max Holloway at UFC 226 [22:46]

#AskTheNuts

Is it safe to say that 155 is the most stacked division in the UFC right now? [23:50]

Who does Khabib fight next? [24:51]

If you could choose one UFC fighter to narrate your life, who would be and why? [27:45]

If a zombie apocalypse where to happen tomorrow, which one fighter from each weight division on the UFC TODAY, you would want to have at your side as backup? (The divisions in case you guys forgot: Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight, Flyweight, Women’s Featherweight, Women’s Bantamweight, Women’s Flyweight, Women’s Strawweight) [28:28]

Would you rather only be able to move using dancing moves from Gangan Style from PSY OR every time you talk you have to start your sentences with “It’s Time” from Bruce Buffer and end with “And It’s All Over, Just Like That!” from Mike Goldberg. [31:02]

F*** Marry Kill “Women of Videogames: Blazblue Edition”: Bullet, Litchi Faye Ling, Noel Vermillion [31:40]

KNOWLEDGE

Nice Label [32:40]

Video

Audio

