Korean Zombie vs Dennis Bermudez | UFC Fight Night 104 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 326

Koren Zombie vs Dennis Bermudez [3:08]

UFC 208 [9:02]

How many PPV’s buys will UFC 208 do? [9:25]

Why are UFC fighters beating up NBA Mascots? [12:03]

Dana White offers Demian Maia to Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz [14:02]

CM Punk wants to fight again. Any interest in Jason Ellis vs CM Punk? [18:12]

Fighter is choked unconscious and the ref doesn’t stop the fight [19:46]

Guy throws punch dislocates shoulder and opponent resets it for him [21:16]

Mayhem Miller acquitted in his domestic violence case [22:30]

Rumor of Paul Daley vs MVP – not happening [23:52]

Vitor Belfort says prostitutes have unions, why not MMA? [24:38]

Random USADA fact [26:32]

#AskTheNuts

Andrei Arlovski is the #10 ranked heavyweight in the UFC even after losing four noncompetitive fights in a row. Obviously, this indicates just how pathetic the division is now. What can be done to change it? Shouldn’t we have seen an influx of talent by now?

What are 5 dream matches that never happened?

If Matt and Ingo had a boxing match on hover boards, who would win?

Korean Zombie vs Korean Superboy. Who Wins?

Do you think holm beats cyborg (when) she wins the title? also do you think she beats nunes if they eventually meet?

What about the joanna champion andrade match up now confirmed by dana?

Would you rather save the life of a starving African Child that you will never meet or have an actual, working lightsaber?

Would you rather have no one show up to your wedding or your funeral?

Would you rather go way back in time and meet your ancestors (Pre 1800’s) or go way into the future and meet your great grandchildren (post 2200)?

F***, Marry, Kill WWE Edition: Eve Torres, Maryse Ouellet, Melina Perez

KNOWLEDGE

Game of Thrones strongman lifts 455 log lift over his head

