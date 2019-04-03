Justin Gaethje vs Edson Barboza Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 422

Justin Gaethje vs Edson Barboza Recap

Justin Gaetthje vs Edson Barboza [1:15]

Josh Emmett vs Michael Johnson [4:30]

One FC [6:06]

USADA gives a UFC fighter a lifetime ban [6:55]

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship [8:51]

UFC with the lowest viewership on ESPN this past weekend [11:34]

Do early cards = more KO’s? [12:25]

Josh Barnnett signs with Bellator [14:15]

Francis Ngannou vs Junior Dos Santos [15:37]

Tweet of the week [16:34]

Conor McGregor tweets of rage [18:05]

#AskTheNuts [19:10]

What UFC main event performance was most impressive this month? Jones, dos Santos, Masvidal, Pettis , Gaethje?

The last three Fight Night main events have been great. Personally, I’d much rather watch exciting fighters like Gaethje, Pettis, Masvidal, and Cerrone than a boring title fight. Will champions that like to grind out decisions eventually lose main event status to more fan friendly fighters?

1) In homage of the Game of Thrones returning soon, I going to re-ask a question that involves the show and MMA. If you guys were forced to have a fighter of each division (except below 155) defend your life in a trial by combat, in a MMA fight, who would you guys choose?

2) Buy or Sell: Who is the better action movie star in their prime? Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone? Also what is your favorite movie from them?

3) Champion, Gatekeeper and Bellator: You know how this works guys. Choose one to become a champion in his respective weight division, one to be a gatekeeper and one you believe would do better in Bellator. (Lightweight Edition #1): Al Iaquinta, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson?

4) Champion vs. Contender Game: I take a former UFC Champion and ask if someone that he had defeated or lost before, would have a different outcome if they fought today. Today’s former UFC champion is Anderson Silva. So today I ask you who would win if they fought today: - Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen - Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #38” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #10): Brooke White, Isla Fisher and Nikki Reed

