Josh Barnett and USADA | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 376

Rumors of Anthony Joshua to fight in the UFC for $500 Million [2:22]

Could this move happen in MMA? [6:57]

Pat Miletich on the JRE [7:52]

Boxing vs MMA [10:10]

Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis or Mark Hunt [11:50]

MMA fighter, Drew Chatman, does front flip off of KO’d opponent [12:38]

Ronda Rousey old quote about Cyborg [14:40]

Colby Covington vs RDA for the interim belt [16:06]

Frankie Edgar fighting 7 weeks after being KO’d [16:47]

Josh Barnett gets public reprimand from USADA [17:48]

Gary Tonon wins his MMA Debut [22:44]

Donald Trump tweet [24:15]

Porn Site hosting an MMA Event [25:37]

#AskTheNuts

Who are some fighters that are in the top 5 in their respective divisions that you don’t believe in? [26:55]

5 Words

Has Volkov hit his ceiling with his win over Werdum? Struve beat Stipe, can Volkov do it too considering he seems to be a better striker than Volkov? [30:28]

What do you guys think of this list of nicknames that I created for MMA fighters and employes. How would you rank them?

10- Jose “It Is What It Is” Aldo

9- CM “I Got” Punk

8- Luke “Salt” Rockhold

7- Ryan “Master” Bader

6- Ronda “Snowflake” Rousey

5- Vitor “TRT” Belfort

4- Jon “Hit And Run” Jones

3- Demetrious “I Have No Drawing Power” Johnson

2- Kenny “Copy And Paste” Florian

1- Dana “Reebok” White

Would you rather marry a complete female stranger that you can’t get rid of it Or have sex with the female you hate the most on the world? [32:21]

Would you rather have a magical castle that floats in the sky OR have a magical castle that is underwater? [33:08]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition 7”: Katy Perry, Rihanna, Shakira [33:39]

KNOWLEDGE

pillow fighting [34:35]

Don’t pick a fight with a guy on a bike when you’re drunk [35:26]

