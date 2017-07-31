Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 | UFC 214 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 347

By on in MMA Podcast

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 | UFC 214 Results and Recap

Jimi Manuwa vs Volkan Oezdemir [1:43]
Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler [3:03]
Cris Cyborg vs Tonya Evinger [6:23]
Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia [10:35]
Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 [19:11]
UFC 214 PPV buy rate [34:33]
#AskTheNuts
Which fighter would you rather be? [35:19]
 Tyron Woodley or Mighty Mouse? 
Tyron Woodley or Jon Fitch? 
Tyron Woodley or CM Punk?

  Is Tyron Woodley the greatest welterweight of all time, as he puts it? [36:33]  

Arlovski vs Fedor now, who wins? [37:18]

  Would you rather see Jones fight Gustafsson, Miocic or Lesnar next? And do you think DC should retire or move up to HW? [37:39]

 As much as I don’t like Jon Jones im glad he won for two reasons. 1. It feels like the right guy has the belt now and.. 2. I don’t think I could have handled another Jones/DC buildup. Do you guys feel the same or have different feelings about it all? [38:52]  

What would you rather poop out 400,000 gallons of mayonnaise or 1 shuriken (ninja star)? [40:13]  

Which would you rather eat: chocolate pudding that tastes like s*** or s*** that tastes like chocolate pudding? [41:32]  

Would you rather f*** the top half of Michelle Waterson on the bottom half of Felice Herrig, or the top half of Felice Herrig on the bottom half of Michelle Waterson?   

F*** Marry Kill “Game of Thrones Edition #2”: Ygritte, Missadei, Melisandre 

KNOWLEDGE
Robot Sumo [43:39] 

