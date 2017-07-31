Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 | UFC 214 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 347

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 | UFC 214 Results and Recap

Jimi Manuwa vs Volkan Oezdemir [1:43]

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler [3:03]

Cris Cyborg vs Tonya Evinger [6:23]

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia [10:35]

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 [19:11]

UFC 214 PPV buy rate [34:33]

#AskTheNuts

Which fighter would you rather be? [35:19]

Tyron Woodley or Mighty Mouse?

Tyron Woodley or Jon Fitch?

Tyron Woodley or CM Punk?

Is Tyron Woodley the greatest welterweight of all time, as he puts it? [36:33]

Arlovski vs Fedor now, who wins? [37:18]

Would you rather see Jones fight Gustafsson, Miocic or Lesnar next? And do you think DC should retire or move up to HW? [37:39]

As much as I don’t like Jon Jones im glad he won for two reasons. 1. It feels like the right guy has the belt now and.. 2. I don’t think I could have handled another Jones/DC buildup. Do you guys feel the same or have different feelings about it all? [38:52]

What would you rather poop out 400,000 gallons of mayonnaise or 1 shuriken (ninja star)? [40:13]

Which would you rather eat: chocolate pudding that tastes like s*** or s*** that tastes like chocolate pudding? [41:32]

Would you rather f*** the top half of Michelle Waterson on the bottom half of Felice Herrig, or the top half of Felice Herrig on the bottom half of Michelle Waterson?

F*** Marry Kill “Game of Thrones Edition #2”: Ygritte, Missadei, Melisandre

KNOWLEDGE

Robot Sumo [43:39]

