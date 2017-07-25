Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 | UFC 214 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 346

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 | UFC 214 Preview

Roger Gracie retires [1:15]

Chris Weidman vs Kelvin Gastelum [2:12]

UFC 215 Johnson vs Borg and Nunes vs Shevchenko [8:12]

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 [10:25]

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia [16:56]

Cris Cyborg vs Tonya Evinger [21:20]

Robbie Lawler vs Donald Cerrone [21:40]

Rumor that Brock Lesnar is coming back [24:06]

What’s the PPV Buy Rate for UFC 214? [25:30]

Bellator PPY Buy Rate out [26:57]

UFC 213 does 130,000 PPV Buys [28:26]

Dana White prevents Ariel Helwani from working for Showtime [29:08]

Conor McGregor’s F you suit goes on sale [32:36]

Robert Whitakker is like the Shane Carwin of Middleweight. [33:00]

VICE Sports is laying off a ton of people [33:10]

#AskTheNuts

If you had the opportunity to live and train with a current UFC champion for a year, who would you pick?

If DC beats Jones at UFC 214, would that make DC the greatest light heavyweight of all time?

Classic Weidman performance on the weekend. Is he back? Who would you have him fight next?

Who is the most injury prone fighter in the UFC, Cain Velazquez, Dominick Cruz, or Khabib?

Which fight are you looking forward to the most on UFC 214 and why?

Would you rather fade away and classify yourself as obsolete or be broken and deleted?

Which would you rather just watch concert, which would you rather sleep with and who you rather start a fight with: Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj?

Would you rather f*** the top half of Paige Van Zant on the bottom half of Rose Namajunas, or the top half of Rose Namajunas on the bottom half of Paige Van Zant?

F*** Marry Kill “WWE Extreme Expose”: Brooke Adams, Kelly Kelly, Layla

KNOWLEDGE

Video Games

Video

Audio

