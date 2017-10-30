GSP vs Bisping | UFC 217 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 358
GSP vs Bisping | UFC 217 Preview
Maia vs Covington [2:28]
Brunson vs Machida [7:43]
UFC 217 [9:33]
GSP vs Bisping [15:02]
Joe Rogan said that UFC 217 is not selling well [26:17]
How many PPV buys will there be for UFC 217? [28:21]
NYSAC has just approved instant replay for MMA [29:03]
Dana White saying they could bring boxing under their umbrella someday [32:32]
Dana White says they are open to the digital platform for their next broadcast deal [33:50]
Ronda Rousey starts training at WWE Performance center [36:30]
Barboza vs Nurmagomedov [40:23]
#AskTheNuts
What is the single most terrifying weapon in MMA History? [44:47]
If you get caught using PED’s, does that rule you out of any GOAT conversations? [46:20]
What are your early predictions for Holloway vs Edgar? [47:24]
Would you rather eat spoonful of wasabi or a spoonful of Tabasco sauce? [49:00]
Would you rather have done something horribly embarrassing and only your best friend knows or not done something horribly embarrassing but everyone except your best friend thinks you did it? [49:23]
Would you rather live the next 10 years of your life in China or Russia? [49:39]
F*** Marry Kill “Brazilian Women Edition 2”: Alessandra Ambrosio, Juliana Martins, Izabel Goulart [51:00}
KNOWLEDGE
Superman Punch in Hockey
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download