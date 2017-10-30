GSP vs Bisping | UFC 217 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 358

GSP vs Bisping | UFC 217 Preview

Maia vs Covington [2:28]

Brunson vs Machida [7:43]

UFC 217 [9:33]

GSP vs Bisping [15:02]

Joe Rogan said that UFC 217 is not selling well [26:17]

How many PPV buys will there be for UFC 217? [28:21]

NYSAC has just approved instant replay for MMA [29:03]

Dana White saying they could bring boxing under their umbrella someday [32:32]

Dana White says they are open to the digital platform for their next broadcast deal [33:50]

Ronda Rousey starts training at WWE Performance center [36:30]

Barboza vs Nurmagomedov [40:23]

#AskTheNuts

What is the single most terrifying weapon in MMA History? [44:47]

If you get caught using PED’s, does that rule you out of any GOAT conversations? [46:20]

What are your early predictions for Holloway vs Edgar? [47:24]

Would you rather eat spoonful of wasabi or a spoonful of Tabasco sauce? [49:00]

Would you rather have done something horribly embarrassing and only your best friend knows or not done something horribly embarrassing but everyone except your best friend thinks you did it? [49:23]

Would you rather live the next 10 years of your life in China or Russia? [49:39]

F*** Marry Kill “Brazilian Women Edition 2”: Alessandra Ambrosio, Juliana Martins, Izabel Goulart [51:00}

KNOWLEDGE

Superman Punch in Hockey

