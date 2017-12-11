GSP vacates belt | Bullying | Everyone wants to box | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 363

GSP vacates belt | Bullying | Everyone wants to box

Francis Ngannou vs Stipe Miocic [2:59]

The Detroit Free Press and UFC 218 [5:00]

GSP vacates his belt due to stomach issues [7:00]

Robert Whitaker vs Luke Rockhold [9:47]

Mark Hunt medically cleared by the UFC doctors to fight again [11:25]

Anderson Silva says tainted supplements are likely the source of his positive drug test [13:10]

Angela Magana claims sexism for early stoppage at UFC 218 [15:12]

Bullying [17:28]

UFC 219 Poster [23:24]

Rumors of Pacquiao in talks with McGregor for a boxing match [24:54]

Nate Diaz want to change sports [25:47]

Russia banned from the winter Olympics for running a state sponsored doping program [28:02]

#AskTheNuts

Where in the world is Todd Duffee? [29:12]

Do you think GSP played Dana and the UFC bosses?[29:52]

Ingo, can you play “wait in vain” by bob Marley? [30:35]

Any giveaway shirts for Christmas? [30:50]

GSP, McGregor, and the Diaz brothers really seem to be getting under Dana’s skin lately. What UFC fighter does the boss-man hate dealing with the most? [32:09]

Would you rather travel the world for a year on a shoe string budget or stay in only one country for a year but live in luxury? [34:02]

Would you rather travel the world for a year all expenses paid or have $50,000 to spend on whatever you want? [35:18]

Would you rather always feel like someone is following you but no one is or actually have someone following you? [35:31] F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition 5”: Sigrid Agren, Shu Qi, Deborah Ann Woll [36:11]

KNOWLEDGE

Game of Thrones [37:26]

