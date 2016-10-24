GSP Free Agent | Jon Jones USADA | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 313

GSP Free Agent | Jon Jones USADA

GSP a Free Agent [00:56]

Daniel Cormier is going to lose money since GSP is not on his card [5:40]

UFC lays off 15% of their staff [7:29]

Are the new owners trying to run the company into the ground so the Fertitas can come back in and buy it cheap? [10:50]

What does the sport look like in the next 6 months? [12:50]

Ronda Rousey coming back to fight at UFC 207 [15:47]

Jon Jones supplements were tainted [17:42]

Will the new owners keep USADA? [20:45]

Why are the Heavyweights not a draw? [21:36]

Pat Lundvall is leaving the NSAC at the end of the month [23:22] Jordan Parsons had CTE. What does this mean for all fighters? [28:06]

Conor McGregor is claiming he will give up one of his belts if he wins at UFC 205 [35:46]

Jose Aldo in a better mood after meeting with the UFC [36:46]

Shane Carwin to Rizin to fight Fedor [38:16]

Gegard Mousasi vs Uriah Hall 2 [39:12]

Johny Hendricks claims he’s going to stop fighting if he loses to Neil Magny [39:20]

Dan Henderson’s retirement celebration [40:41]

What single rule has the biggest effect? [41:18]

If your goal was to dissuade someone from becoming an MMA fan, which fights would you have them watch? [42:07]

What if the UFC did Michael Bisping vs Nick Diaz next? [43:36]

The Jesus @ultrarunner5210 on twitter asks:

What disgruntled UFC fighter has the most legit beef; GSP, Aldo, Cyborg, or Khabib? [44:08]

Gregory LaFountain asks:

This season of TUF has been pretty entertaining. Nothing but finishes so far. I don’t believe either one of you are watching the show. Is there anything TUF can do to get you two watching it again and what was the last season you two watched completely? [44:47]

Zeke Schwab asks:

Lets say JBJ gets exonerated on Halloween. Does the UFC wait on a rematch with Cormier, or do they give him a non-title warmup match? [46:09]

Kyle Schneider asks:

Diaz vs. Lawler 2. Ponder me the chance of pro vs con on this happening. [46:42]

Mike Smith Rivera asks:

Who is the better Martial Artist Damian Maia or Jake Shields? [47:39]

Mike Smith Rivera asks:

Would you rather get hit with a Prime H-Bomb or a Prime Mirko Headkick? [49:51]

How many Ronda Rousey’s would it take to beat Jon Jones? [50:22]

How many Cris Cyborg’s would it take to beat Jon Jones? [50:41]

Rodrigo Machado asks:

Rodrigo Machado asks:

