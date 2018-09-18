GGG vs Canelo 2 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 398

#GGG vs #Canelo 2 [1:53]

#UFC Herb Dean lets a fight go long [10:42]

Hunt vs Oleinik [13:13]

Fabricio Werdum with possible USADA violation [14:18]

Michael Chiesa sues Conor McGregor [17:46]

Insert pole in the UFC cage [19:06]

Bellator is going to Hawaii in December [19:53]

Fabe like Sage Northcutt vs Logan Paul is a good fight to make [22:50]

Johny Hendricks Bare Knuckle Boxer [25:07]

Chuck vs Tito 3 poster [27:39]

Tyron Woodley’s new rap single [30:37]

#AskTheNuts

People are saying Woodley is one of the greatest Welterweights ever. Would he stand a chance versus GSP or Hughes in their prime?

What is Tyron Woodley’s place among welterweights all time?

What UFC fighters past and present are the best at avoiding damage throughout their careers?

What are the best and worst things to happen to the UFC?

If you could see one fight happen with pride rules, what two fighters would you pick to fight?

Is there anything the UFC could do to make it as interesting as it was at the prime of the company?

Would you rather Tattoo Freckles on Your Face or Shave All Your Body Hair? Would you rather Eat One Ghost Pepper or Every Kind of Cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory?

Would you rather Poop in Front of Strangers or Livestream Going to the Bathroom?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #15” (American Models): Ali Landry, Brooklyn Decker, Hillary Fisher

