Fedor vs Sonnen | Bellator 207 and 208 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 402

Matt Mitrione vs Ryan Bader [1:29]

Sergei Kharitonov vs Roy Nelson [4:28]

Fedor vs Chael Sonnen #Bellator [5:09]

Khabib vs Conor McGregor after thoughts [10:17]

Conor McGregor at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium [24:08]

Chuck vs Tito PPV card announced [32:57]

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustaffson 2 [35:11]

Deontay Wilder punches mascot [37:31]

What would amount would you need for a bare knuckle boxing match [40:00]

#AskTheNuts

Would you rather have Conor’s career or Fedor’s career and why?

If Fedor and Brock fought now, who would win?

The quick booking of Cormier-Lewis at UFC 230 is only the latest example of a pattern of desperate matchmaking that does its fighters, the sport and even its own bottom line no favors. Why are they doing this?

Does a Title have to be on the line for every PPV?

Best hematoma ever?

If GSP has another fight in the UFC, Who should he fight?

If you were living in a post-apocalypse world (similar to Fallout 4) and you were going to start a faction of people to try survived it, who is 10 UFC fighters you guys would choose to help you ? (must be 6 men and 4 women, also they must be current UFC fighters)

Its been a while since we did this, so I going to ask again. Choose one current UFC fighter to go on a 7 fight win streak, one to go on a 5 fight win streak and one to go on a 3 fight win streak? (Bonus Karma points if you can name a man and a women)

If you were forced to have a current UFC fighter as coach and 3 current UFC fighters as training partners, who would you choose? (You are allowed to mix different camps)

F*** Marry Kill “WWE Edition #12”: Cathy Kelley, Charly Caruso, Dasha Fuentes

