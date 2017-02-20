Derrick Lewis vs Travis Browne | UFC Fight Night 105 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 328

Derrick Lewis vs Travis Browne | UFC Fight Night 105 Results and Recap

Johny Hendricks vs Hector Lombard [1:40]

Derrick Lewis vs Travis Browne [4:47]

Do you like Todd Grisham as an announcer? [8:22]

Bellator 172 [9:30]

Fedor vs Matt Mitrione [9:33]

Josh Koscheck [11:09]

UFC fighters record in Bellator [11:42]

USADA and UFC make changes to their drug testing policy [12:37]

Brock Lesnar retires from MMA [15:48]

GSP is back [16:50]

Who does GSP fight? [17:56]

Rickson Gracie doesn’t like students that train at multiple schools, feels it’s disrespectful [21:10]

The Hurt Business [24:12]

UFC 208 had around 200K PPV buys. What determines the PPV Buy rate? [25:21]

What will the PPV Buy rate be for GSP’s next fight? [28:19]

Sage Northcutt makes an Instagram post [30:20]

Brandon Gibson said the UFC is no longer sending coaches fight tape and is telling them to buy UFC Fight Pass [31:22]

USADA is hiring drug test officers [34:07]

#ASKTHENUTS

Are these big mega camps like Jackson/Winklejohn/AKA/Alliance, etc/ really that good for fighters. Or is being the product of a system actually watering down the fighters? [35:45]

If you could combine two fighters from the same weight class, who would be the greatest fighter ever? [38:14]Why wouldn’t Matt take the dive for Fedor? [40:05]

How many fights do you see GSP doing in the UFC? [41:08]

Do you find it odd that GSP is willing to move down to 155 after all these years? #USADA [42:34]

Would you rather live in a world where there were no problems or live in a world where you rule? [43:08]

Would you rather find true love or $10,000,000? [43:42]

Would you rather wake up naked and sore and without any memory of the night before, next to the Burger King telling you “you had it your way” or wake up naked next to Ronald McDonald telling you that “you were loving it”? [44:23]

F***, Marry, Kill, “WWE Chocolate Edition”: Alicia Fox, Naomi, Sasha Banks

KNOWLEDGE

When showboating goes bad [46:09]

