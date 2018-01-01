Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm | UFC 219 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 365

Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm | UFC 219 Results and Recap

UFC 219 Results and Recap [1:23]

Carlos Confit vs Neil Magny [1:40]

Carla Esparza vs Cindy Calvillo [2:34]

Dan Hooker vs Mark Diakiese [4:11]

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza [4:56]

Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm [7:49]

UFC 219 PPV buy rate [13:41]

Bellator let’s go of Jimmy Smith [15:00]

CSAC recommends 4 fighters to move up a weight class [18:00]

Gabi Garcia dancing with the stars [20:21]

Gabi Garcia misses weight by 27 pounds [21:53]

Rory MacDonald gets a cryptocurrency sponsorship for his fight [23:47]

Dana White talking to Floyd about coming to the UFC [25:53]

Dana White says GSP is not fighting Conor McGregor [26:54]

Stephen Thompson thinks Rafael Dos Anjos need to fight him for the number 1 spot [27:43]

Rampage Jackson is sparring with David Loiseau [29:29]

