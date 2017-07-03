Cris Cyborg | CSAC | Snoop Dogg | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 343

Cris Cyborg | CSAC | Snoop Dogg

BJ Penn vs Dennis Siver [0:56]

Michael Chandler had nerve damage in his foot [3:28]

Ontario making sports more difficult to happen and some are not legal [4:38]

Josh Barnett is training Travis Browne [7:30]

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler moved to UFC [9:08]

Demian Maia vs Tyron Woodley. Winner gets GSP at MSG [10:08]

Justine Kish wardrobe malfunction [11:28]

Megan Anderson out of her fight against Cris Cyborg at UFC 214. Tonya Evinger steps in on short notice [14:10]

CSAC won’t license Renan Barao at bantamweight for Aljamain Sterling fight at UFC 214 [15:29]

CSAC letting fighters do facetime weight checks for 30 days out. Even Daniel Cormier [16:10]

UFC hires Snoop Dogg for alternate commentary for the UFC. [18:00]

The main sponsor for the Mayweather vs McGregor fight will pay $10 million. Is that a fair price? [19:02]

The UFC is making the fight between Junior Dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. [19:52]

Dillion Danis killing the game [20:56]

#AskTheNuts

Overeem vs DC when they were in Strikeforce, who wins? [21:40]

If you had to choose one announcer between Jon Anik and Mauro Ranallo, who would you choose? [22:26]

Who had a worse end to their career Chuck Liddell or BJ Penn? [22:50]

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanaugh, said money does not motivate McGregor and he expects to see him have a fight in the UFC before the end of the year. True or False [23:57]

Rumor floating around that the UFC is trying to sell the entire flyweight division to another promotion. True or False [24:48]

Do you guys think Bellator is going to be on par/w the UFC within a few years or do you guys feel like it’ll always be below the UFC? Same with the World Series of Fighting. [25:25]

Is Whittaker one of the most fun fighters to watch? And if he wins against Romero how long till a title unification fight? [27:32]

Watching the current versions of BJ Penn and Fedor saddens me. What fighter needs needs to hang them up for good the most? [28:50]

What would you choose: speak the language of animals or speak the language of all nations? [29:42]

Would you rather have an IQ of 150 but never be able to move, or be able to move with an IQ of 50? [30:11]

Would you rather f*** the top half of Gina Carano on the bottom half of Cat Zingano, or the top half of Cat Zingano on the bottom half of Gina Carano? [31:10]

F*** Marry Kill “Hot Woman of Videogames”: Bayonetta (Bayonetta), Lara Croft (Tomb Raider), Tifa Lockheart (Final Fantasy VII) [31:54]

KNOWLEDGE

Donald Trump tweet

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: