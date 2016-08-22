Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 | UFC 202 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 304

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2

UFC 202 Results

UFC 202 Pre fight press conference [1:27]

UFC 202 Salaries [5:02]

The Conor McGregor Effect [6:06]

What was the UFC 202 PPV Buy Rate? [6:57]

How much longer does Dana White put up with all the BS? [8:22]

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 [10:54]

Anthony Johnson vs Glover Teixeira [21:28]

Donald Cerrone vs Rick Story [24:23]

Mike Perry vs Lim [28:38]

Tim Means [29:29]

NEWS

Professional Fighter’s Association [29:52]

NSAC wants to ban more stuff [35:06]

Nate Diaz is Vaping at the post fight press conference [35:55]

Jon Jones dick pills [37:27]

BJ Penn vs Ricardo Lamas [41:27]

John Kavanagh [44:20]

#AskTheNuts

Most everyone said Diaz vs McGregor 2, was a dog fight/One of the best fight this year, I saw two guys running out of gas in the second round and just throwing sloppy kicks at each other. Was that a good fight if you really think about it? [48:27

Would you rather see Conor vs Nate 3, Conor vs Aldo 2 or Conor vs Alvarez? [49:46]

Brock recently challenged Conor to a fight. How long would Conor last? [50:00]

Anthony Johnson vs Junior Dos Santos at Heavyweight who wins? [51:30]

Have you heard of the UFC Betting Sharks? [52:16]

What do you think about a possible Cerrone Lawler match-up? [52:45]

Does Nate win if Nick is in his corner? Is this a conspiracy? [53:07]

Would you rather end sexism or racism? [54:47]

Would you rather find out your wife is a lesbian or a find out your son is gay? [54:54]

Would you rather be a child sweatshop worker in China or a starving child in Africa? [55:17]

Would you rather be buried alive or burned alive? [57:02]

KNOWLEDGE

Not Afraid book review [58:24]

