Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 | UFC 202 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 304
UFC 202 Results
UFC 202 Pre fight press conference [1:27]
UFC 202 Salaries [5:02]
The Conor McGregor Effect [6:06]
What was the UFC 202 PPV Buy Rate? [6:57]
How much longer does Dana White put up with all the BS? [8:22]
Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 [10:54]
Anthony Johnson vs Glover Teixeira [21:28]
Donald Cerrone vs Rick Story [24:23]
Mike Perry vs Lim [28:38]
Tim Means [29:29]
NEWS
Professional Fighter’s Association [29:52]
NSAC wants to ban more stuff [35:06]
Nate Diaz is Vaping at the post fight press conference [35:55]
Jon Jones dick pills [37:27]
BJ Penn vs Ricardo Lamas [41:27]
John Kavanagh [44:20]
#AskTheNuts
Most everyone said Diaz vs McGregor 2, was a dog fight/One of the best fight this year, I saw two guys running out of gas in the second round and just throwing sloppy kicks at each other. Was that a good fight if you really think about it? [48:27
Would you rather see Conor vs Nate 3, Conor vs Aldo 2 or Conor vs Alvarez? [49:46]
Brock recently challenged Conor to a fight. How long would Conor last? [50:00]
Anthony Johnson vs Junior Dos Santos at Heavyweight who wins? [51:30]
Have you heard of the UFC Betting Sharks? [52:16]
What do you think about a possible Cerrone Lawler match-up? [52:45]
Does Nate win if Nick is in his corner? Is this a conspiracy? [53:07]
Would you rather end sexism or racism? [54:47]
Would you rather find out your wife is a lesbian or a find out your son is gay? [54:54]
Would you rather be a child sweatshop worker in China or a starving child in Africa? [55:17]
Would you rather be buried alive or burned alive? [57:02]
KNOWLEDGE
Not Afraid book review [58:24]
