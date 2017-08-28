Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 350

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Results and Recap

Glory 44 [1:06]

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather [1:46]

Jon Jones fails a USADA drug test [23:17]

#AskTheNuts

Out of all the current UFC champions, who do you guys think will lose their title first? Besides Bisping that is.. [31:36]

Would you rather only be able to have sex with a women with her on missionary position for the rest of your life or only be able to have sex with a women with her on doggie style position for the rest of your life? [33:10]

If you could be a ranger, Which of these animals would you rather have be able to control? Rank them from 1 to 4 from the one you want the most from the one you want the least: Dire Wolf, Bear, Big Eagle, Tiger. [33:40]

Would you rather f*** the top half of Kate Beckinsale on the bottom half of Jessica Alba , or the top half of Jessica Alba on the bottom half of Kate Beckinsale? [34:18]

F*** Marry Kill “Game Of Thrones Edition 3”: Gilly, Shae, Brienne [34:45]

