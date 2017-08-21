Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 349

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Preview [1:19]

Frank Mir signs with Bellator [26:12]

Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee for the Interim Lightweight Title [28:25]

Rico Verhoeven vs Big Foot Silva [30:23]

When do we force a fighter to retire? [32:22]

Matt Hughes out of the hospital [35:30]

Luke Rockhold not training at AKA for his next fight. Does this help him or hurt him? [36:13]

Chris Weidman said if 185 doesn’t work out for him he’s going to move up to 205. What are some good matchups for him? [36:49]

Daniel Cormier wants to fight Jon Jones for the third time [37:42]

New fight announcements and rank them on a scale of 1-10 [39:22]

Matt Brown vs Diego Sanchez Stephen Thompson vs Jorge Masvidal Lyoto Machida vs Derek Brunson

USADA saves JDS’s life [40:23]

#AskTheNuts

Are you looking forward to seeing Ghokan Saki’s UFC debut? And What do you expect to see from his upcoming fight? [41:15]

If Struve and Lesnar were to fight, who do you think would win? [42:20]

And what is a dream fight that you wanted to see but never happened? [42:48]

What would you rather have a threesome with two semi-attractive woman or sex with one super hot woman? [43:55]

Which of these powers would you rather have? Rank them from 1 to 4 from the one you want the most from the one you want the least: Invisibility, Teleportation, Read minds, Time Traveling. [44:39]

Would you rather watch your oldest teacher in a porno or your ex? [46:27]

F*** Marry Kill “Battle of Ben Affleck’s Present & Past loves Edition”: Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow

KNOWLEDGE

Butterfly Effect [49:12]

Fighter gets KO’d and then busts a move [55:00]

