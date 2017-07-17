Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 345

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

McGregor vs Mayweather press conference [1:28]

Did these press conferences help or hurt the PPV buy rate? [6:28]

Why was Dana White wearing a Zuffa boxing shirt? [8:00]

Did either fighter seem shook by the other fighter at the press conferences? [9:47]

What happens during the McGregor vs Mayweather fight [14:50]

What takes more cardio? Boxing 12 – 3 minute rounds or MMA 5 – 5 minute rounds? [17:00]

McGregor vs Maywether prop bets [19:35]

Gegard Mousasi signs with Bellator [21:34]

What is the UFC doing right these days? [23:22]

Demian Maia said this will be his shortest training camp of his UFC career for his fight against Woodley [24:36]

Demetrious Johnson wins the Best Fighter ESPY [26:30]

Eddie Alvarez and Justing Gaetje coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter [27:44]

Snoopcast thoughts [30:30]

#AskTheNuts

Finally a real champion at middleweight. What do you guys think of Whittaker and can he become a true star in the sport? [33:24]

If you were going to buy a division from the UFC, what division would you buy? [35:00]

Matt and ingo now own and manage a fighting company. After a few years you are finally starting to challenge UFC and Bellator. Some new partners have joined and you now have big money to start pursuing big name fighters. What are the top 5 fighters you would each pursue to bring on to your company. [37:01]

Do you think UFC 214 will sell over 1 million PPVs? [41:06]

KNOWLEDGE

