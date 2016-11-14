Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez | UFC 205 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 315

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez [1:22]

Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson [10:12]

Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero [16:04]

Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens [20:30]

Kelvin Gastulem misses weight again [22:17]

Ronda Rousey [24:10]

Meisha Tate retires [24:30]

Where do you rank UFC 205 on a scale of 1-10? [26:03]

USADA suspends Jon Jones for 1 year [27:49]

Jon Jones vs Dan Henderson in a grappling match [30:50]

#AskTheNuts

Is there any champion past or present that could be a two division Champ? [31:46]

Do you think this was the greatest UFC card ever? [33:57]

While I was watching Connor vs Eddie I kept thinking it reminded me of Anderson vs Forrest it was like they were in different leagues, you guys get that feeling? [34:11]

Where does Conor rank in the discussion of The greatest fighters in UFC history list as of now? Top 5? Top 10? Or has he not had enough fights in the UFC to put him in the discussion yet? [34:50]

What would you guys rather have, Conor’s Cruella Deville coat, or Bruce Buffer’s blue swede and silver suit? [36:31]

Did Conor’s striking remind anyone of a vintage Anderson Silva performance? [37:11]

Don’t you think that when it goes to the score card, the 2 should cancel each other out and go with this one judge? [37:22]

In a scenario where Frankie Edgar goes full Florian and drops to 135, does he get an automatic title shot? [37:47]

Oh no..Wtf happened to Meisha’s game??? [38:20]

What I have to do to be an writer at Nuts? [39:35]

