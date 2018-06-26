Cerrone vs Edwards, PFL Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 388

Cerrone vs Edwards, PFL Recap

Donald Cerrone vs Leon Edwards [1:43]

PFL [5:04]

Dana White’s Tuesday Night’s Contender Series [13:48]

Josh Barnett parts ways with the UFC [16:59]

Rashad Evans retires [20:42]

UFC 225 updated PPV estimates [22:13]

GSP vs Maywether in boxing [23:56]

Ariel Helwani vs Luke Thomas [25:47]

Wanderlei Silva Vs Rampage 4 and Rory MacDonald vs Gegard Mousasi [28:12]

UFC performance institutue and weight cutting [30:03]

Gustafsson will fight DC or Stipe if someone gets injured [31:28]

Jon Jones physique [31:51]

UFC 227 poster [32:35]

#AskTheNuts

Conor McGregor tattoo [34:38]

Justing Gathje’s dog might have CTE [35:59]

What are the loudest thuds you ever heard during a fight? [36:47]

Who wins tweet of the week? [37:45]

With Tyron Woodley game planning his fights so much, who in the welterweight top 10 do you think could beat him currently? [40:09]

WW top 10: Covington, Till, Dos Anjos, Thompson, Lawler, Usman, Maia, Magney, Diaz, Masvidal and Cerrone.

What do you guys think of this list of the TOP 10 great fighters who never won a title in UFC by Kenny Florian. Just kidding is not by Kenny Florian, is by a legit source, but most likely it has been copied by Kenny Florian by now. Anyway, thoughts on the list and who you would switch places? [41:10]

10- Mirko Filipovic

9- Chael Sonnen

8- Nate Diaz

7- Wanderlei Silva

6- Nick Diaz

5- Joseph Benavidez

4- Alexander Gustafsson

3- Kenny Florian

2- Anthony Johnson

1- Urijah Faber

Would you rather play Call Of Duty with Sage “Super Saiyan” Northcutt OR go hunting with Al “Raging” Iaquinta? [42:20]

Would you rather have the Jiu-Jitsu of a Demian Maia OR the Takedown of a Khabib Nurmagomedov? [42:40]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #10”: Nina Dobrev, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox [42:58]

