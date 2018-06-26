Cerrone vs Edwards, PFL Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 388
Cerrone vs Edwards, PFL Recap
Donald Cerrone vs Leon Edwards [1:43]
PFL [5:04]
Dana White’s Tuesday Night’s Contender Series [13:48]
Josh Barnett parts ways with the UFC [16:59]
Rashad Evans retires [20:42]
UFC 225 updated PPV estimates [22:13]
GSP vs Maywether in boxing [23:56]
Ariel Helwani vs Luke Thomas [25:47]
Wanderlei Silva Vs Rampage 4 and Rory MacDonald vs Gegard Mousasi [28:12]
UFC performance institutue and weight cutting [30:03]
Gustafsson will fight DC or Stipe if someone gets injured [31:28]
Jon Jones physique [31:51]
UFC 227 poster [32:35]
#AskTheNuts
Conor McGregor tattoo [34:38]
Justing Gathje’s dog might have CTE [35:59]
What are the loudest thuds you ever heard during a fight? [36:47]
Who wins tweet of the week? [37:45]
With Tyron Woodley game planning his fights so much, who in the welterweight top 10 do you think could beat him currently? [40:09]
WW top 10: Covington, Till, Dos Anjos, Thompson, Lawler, Usman, Maia, Magney, Diaz, Masvidal and Cerrone.
What do you guys think of this list of the TOP 10 great fighters who never won a title in UFC by Kenny Florian. Just kidding is not by Kenny Florian, is by a legit source, but most likely it has been copied by Kenny Florian by now. Anyway, thoughts on the list and who you would switch places? [41:10]
10- Mirko Filipovic
9- Chael Sonnen
8- Nate Diaz
7- Wanderlei Silva
6- Nick Diaz
5- Joseph Benavidez
4- Alexander Gustafsson
3- Kenny Florian
2- Anthony Johnson
1- Urijah Faber
Would you rather play Call Of Duty with Sage “Super Saiyan” Northcutt OR go hunting with Al “Raging” Iaquinta? [42:20]
Would you rather have the Jiu-Jitsu of a Demian Maia OR the Takedown of a Khabib Nurmagomedov? [42:40]
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #10”: Nina Dobrev, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox [42:58]
KNOWLEDGE
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download