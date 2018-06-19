Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, Weight Cutting | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 387
Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, Weight Cutting
Sage Northcutt [2:08]
No more Snoopcast [5:37]
UFC 225 PPV Buy Rate [8:02]
Brock Lesnar [10:04]
CM Punk [13:21]
Craig White cuts 45 pounds in 2 weeks [16:22]
GSP and a Gorilla [18:57]
Luke Rockhold’s leg [20:10]
Floyd Mayweather huts his MMA plans on hold [21:43]
CM Punk’s performance and pay [22:10]
Till doesn’t think his weight cut video was a big deal [24:14]
Mackenzie Dern gets to fight at 115 again [24:47]
UFC Ingo [25:50]
#AskTheNuts
Wonderboy wants to ban side kicks to the knee after tearing his MCL in fight against Darren Till. What do you think about this? [26:10]
Who wins Tweet of the week? [28:00]
Would you rather play chess with Nick “209” Diaz OR go fishing with Jason “Mayhem” Miller? [29:51]
Would you rather have the H-BOMB of a Dan Henderson OR the left hand of a Connor McGregor? [30:56]
What was the worst fight: Punk vs Jackson Or Kimbo Slice vs DADA 5000? [31:15]
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #9”: Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie [31:30]
