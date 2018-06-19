Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, Weight Cutting | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 387

Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, Weight Cutting

Sage Northcutt [2:08]

No more Snoopcast [5:37]

UFC 225 PPV Buy Rate [8:02]

Brock Lesnar [10:04]

CM Punk [13:21]

Craig White cuts 45 pounds in 2 weeks [16:22]

GSP and a Gorilla [18:57]

Luke Rockhold’s leg [20:10]

Floyd Mayweather huts his MMA plans on hold [21:43]

CM Punk’s performance and pay [22:10]

Till doesn’t think his weight cut video was a big deal [24:14]

Mackenzie Dern gets to fight at 115 again [24:47]

UFC Ingo [25:50]

#AskTheNuts

Wonderboy wants to ban side kicks to the knee after tearing his MCL in fight against Darren Till. What do you think about this? [26:10]

Who wins Tweet of the week? [28:00]

Would you rather play chess with Nick “209” Diaz OR go fishing with Jason “Mayhem” Miller? [29:51]

Would you rather have the H-BOMB of a Dan Henderson OR the left hand of a Connor McGregor? [30:56]

What was the worst fight: Punk vs Jackson Or Kimbo Slice vs DADA 5000? [31:15]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #9”: Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie [31:30]

KNOWLEDGE

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

