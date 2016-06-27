Bellator Dynamite 2 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 297
Bellator Dynamite 2 Results [5:47]
Matt Mitrione controversy [7:13]
Rampage vs Ishii at Heavyweight [9:10]
Herschel Walker vs Rampage? [11:28]
Joe Schilling [13:06]
CM Punk vs Mickey Gall at UFC 203 [17:13]
Lots of WWE wrestlers talking about becoming UFC fighters [18:48]
Who’s buying the UFC? [19:06]
Dana White talking crazy again [20:00]
Paige VanZant declines movie role and WWE appearance and want to focus on fighting [22:31]
GSP want to fight again. Open to fighting at 185, 170 or 155. Who should he fight at each weight class? [24:45]
USADA finally updates their website. Brock Lesnar had 5 random drug tests in 13 days [28:20]
Late Stoppage at Legacy 56 [30:24]
#AskTheNuts
What is most likely to occur within the next year? Rank them in order: [32:29]
Ronda Rousey fights
Conor McGregor fights at the 145 pound limit
Either Demetrious Johnson OR Jon Jones loses
The Heavyweight belt is defended twice
The UFC is sold in its entirety
A PPV does 2 million buys
What happens to Conor McGregor if Nate Diaz wins the rematch? [35:04]
What would happen if Lesnar and Hunt switched bodies? If you combine them does that make the Ultimate Fighter? [37:18]
Who had the worst performance of the year? [38:40]
Johny Hendricks when he fought Stephen Thompson
Fabricio Werdum when he fought Stipe Miocic
Luke Rockhold when he fought Michael Bisping
Fedor when he fought Fabio Maldonado
Do you think Ronda Rousey will be at UFC 200 to call at Miesha Tate if she wins? [40:07]
What’s the most money fight for Cyborg? [40:58]
A lot of people, including Ingo, say that you’re not a real champion until they defend their belt. Here are some UFC fighters who have never defended their belts: [42:09]
BJ Penn (at welterweight)
Rashad Evans
Randy Couture (at light heavyweight)
Bas Rutten
Evan Tanner
Shogun Rua
Matt Serra
Carlos Newton
Forrest Griffen
Vitor Belfort
Sean Sherk
Josh Barnett
Luke Rockhold
And one more time in case Ingo missed it, BJ Penn (as a welterweight) There are more, but I’m still interested after seeing some of this names, like BJ Penn as a welterweight, are not considered champions in your minds.
Would you rather chase your career OR get married and start a family? [44:50]
Would you rather be a president that everyone hates OR be a bum that everyone cares about? [45:48]
Would you rather swim in the sea with a hungry shark OR walk in the jungle with a hungry lion? [46:56]
Would you rather control Fire OR control Ice? [48:38]
Fuck, Marry, Kill from Game of Thrones: Sansa Stark, Daenerys or Margaery Tyrell? [48:55]
KNOWLEDGE
Volunteering at a Nursing Home [50:37]

