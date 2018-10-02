Bellator 206 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 400

Bellator 206 Results and Recap

#Bellator 206 Recap [1:19]

Gegard Mousasi vs Rory MacDonald [4:55]

Rampage vs Wanderlei Silva [7:30]

Bellator 206 salaries [10:07]

Proper 12 whiskey reviews [11:33]

Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier at 165? [13:43]

HBO is getting out of the boxing business [16:20]

Tom Hardy said that Conor McGregor was his inspiration for the Venom movie [18:09]

The #UFC is going to strip DC of the light heavyweight title [20:00]

GSP thinks fighter’s with a PED past should be taken out of the GOAT talk [22:25]

Michael McDonald is retiring [25:36]

UFC 228 PPV buy rate [26:20]

UFC changing its drug testing policy [27:15]

Bob Sapp snaps 14 fight losing streak [33:17]

#AskTheNuts

If we had a coach vs coach tournament in the UFC, who would win? [34:24]Greg Jackson, Mike Winklejohn, Edmond, Firas Zahabi, Duke Roufus, Rafael Cordeiro, Javier Mendez, Duane Ludwig

Is Sage Northcutt’s twitter posts of him without a shirt over or under 50% for the week? [35:38]

Would you rather have one wish granted to you today or 3 wishes granted in 10 years? (PS: You can’t wish for more wishes) [37:28]Would you rather marry your worst enemy and save your mom’s life or marry the person of your dreams but your mom turns into a drug addict. [39:03]

Would you rather have 10 days to gain 20 pounds or have 20 days to lose 10 pounds? [39:37]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #17” (Latina Edition): Eva Longoria, Eva Mendes, Penélope Cruz [40:00]

KNOWLEDGE

Red Dead Redemption 2 [42:02]

