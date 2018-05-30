Bellator 200 Recap | Till vs Thompson Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 384
Bellator 200
Gegard Mousasi vs Rafael Carvalho [3:09]
MVP vs David Rickels [5:22]
Phil Davis vs Linton Vassell [7:10]
Darren Till vs Stephen Thompson [9:18]
Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani [16:11]
Michael Bisping retires [17:38]
GSP on the Joe Rogan podcast [20:30]
Cat Zingano on the Joe Rogan podcast [29:12]
The Ultimate Fighter no more? [31:18]
The New ESPN Deal [32:14]
Who should Chris Weidman fight next? [34:07]
Luke Rockhold Graphic cut video [34:49]
Early weigh-ins stats [35:49]
Dana White comments on Overeem vs CM Punk [37:05]
Sage Northcutt [38:10]
Paige VanZant [39:32]
#AskTheNuts
What do you guys think of this second list of nicknames that I created for MMA fighters and employes. Which you like and which you don’t like? [40:20]
– Artem “T-Rex Arms” Lobov
– Joanna ” I Tap To Strikes” Jedrzejczyk
– Johny “Miss Weight” Hendricks
– Mackenzie “Big Mac” Dern
– Michael “Left Hook Larry” Bisping
– Nate “The Stockton Strangler” Diaz
– Nick “I Ain’t A Bitch” Diaz
– Rich “Knee To The Face” Franklin
– Stipe “The Immigrant” Miocic
– Tyron “The Choosy One” Woodley
Would you rather get your arm broken by Frank Mir, Tim Sylvia style OR get KO’d by Dan Henderson, Michael Bisping style? [41:52]
Would you rather suffer the indignity of being subbed by Pat Barry OR be knocked out by Royce Gracie? [42:13]
F*** Marry Kill “WWE Edition #11”: Dakota Kai (New Zealand), Nikki Cross (Scotland), Taynara Conti (Brazil)
KNOWLEDGE
Battlefield 5 [45:05]
