Bellator 200 Recap | Till vs Thompson Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 384

Bellator 200 Recap | Till vs Thompson Recap

Bellator 200

Gegard Mousasi vs Rafael Carvalho [3:09]

MVP vs David Rickels [5:22]

Phil Davis vs Linton Vassell [7:10]

Darren Till vs Stephen Thompson [9:18]

Jason Knight vs Makwan Amirkhani [16:11]

Michael Bisping retires [17:38]

GSP on the Joe Rogan podcast [20:30]

Cat Zingano on the Joe Rogan podcast [29:12]

The Ultimate Fighter no more? [31:18]

The New ESPN Deal [32:14]

Who should Chris Weidman fight next? [34:07]

Luke Rockhold Graphic cut video [34:49]

Early weigh-ins stats [35:49]

Dana White comments on Overeem vs CM Punk [37:05]

Sage Northcutt [38:10]

Paige VanZant [39:32]

#AskTheNuts

What do you guys think of this second list of nicknames that I created for MMA fighters and employes. Which you like and which you don’t like? [40:20]

– Artem “T-Rex Arms” Lobov

– Joanna ” I Tap To Strikes” Jedrzejczyk

– Johny “Miss Weight” Hendricks

– Mackenzie “Big Mac” Dern

– Michael “Left Hook Larry” Bisping

– Nate “The Stockton Strangler” Diaz

– Nick “I Ain’t A Bitch” Diaz

– Rich “Knee To The Face” Franklin

– Stipe “The Immigrant” Miocic

– Tyron “The Choosy One” Woodley

Would you rather get your arm broken by Frank Mir, Tim Sylvia style OR get KO’d by Dan Henderson, Michael Bisping style? [41:52]

Would you rather suffer the indignity of being subbed by Pat Barry OR be knocked out by Royce Gracie? [42:13]

F*** Marry Kill “WWE Edition #11”: Dakota Kai (New Zealand), Nikki Cross (Scotland), Taynara Conti (Brazil)

KNOWLEDGE

Battlefield 5 [45:05]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

