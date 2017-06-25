Bellator 180 and Bellator NYC Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 342

Bellator 180 and Bellator NYC Results and Recap

Bellator – thoughts on event [1:52]

Bellator PPV Buy Rate [3:51]

Phil Davis vs Ryan Bader [4:42]

Douglas Lima vs Lorenz Larkin [5:34]

Aaron Pico vs Zach Freeman [6:44]

Michael Chandler vs Brent Primus [7:10]

Fedor vs Matt Mitrione [8:20]

Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva [10:35]

NEWS

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather [16:35]

Who will be on the undercard of McGregor vs Mayweather [19:00]

Does Conor McGregor fight agin in the UFC after the Mayweather fight? [19:53]

Conor McGregor can have his own sponsors for the Mayweather fight. How many sponsors will he have and who will sponsors him? [21:30]

Matt Hughes [22:53]

Rumor of Demian Maia vs Tyron Woodley at UFC 214 [25:05]

Joe Lauzon company man till the end [25:18]

UFC 214 poster [26:37]

BJ Penn is the under dog against Denis Siver [28:15]

Johny Hendricks misses weight, yet again [29:56]

The UFC goes Hi-Tech. Will this help or hurt the broadcast?

Andrei Arlvoski, should he retire? [33:40]

#AskTheNuts

What fighters do you root against?

Would you rather have Goldie and Jimmy Smith do the commentary for a fight or Rogan and Kenny Florian?

If your mom and wife swapped bodies, which would you rather f*** to switch them back?

Would you rather f*** the top half of Emma Watson on the bottom half of hulk Hogan, or the top half of Hulk hogan on the bottom half of Emma Watson?

Would you rather have dunkin donuts for free every Monday or free tacos every week on Taco Tuesday? F*** Marry Kill “Woman of Street Fighter”: Chun-Li, Cammy, Sakura

KNOWLEDGE

Road House with Ronda Rousey

