Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 385

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Recap [3:15]

Why is Joe Rogan not calling the UFC on FOX cards anymore? [14:25]

UFC fighter pulled from fight for “chapped lips” [16:01]

CM Punk’s name [17:40]

Yair Rodriguez back in the UFC [19:24]

Daren Till ranked #2 at Welterweight [20:57]

Colby Covington has beef with Joe Rogan [23:57]

Tweet of the week [24:40]

Savage Sage Northcutt [26:01]

#AskTheNuts

Thoughts on BKFC? [27:03]

What do you guys think of this third list of nicknames that I created for MMA fighters, employees and people in general. Which you like and which you don’t like? I appreciated the thumb up, middle and down response last time, can I get again? [27:52]

– Anthony “Shelftime” Pettis

– BJ “Frankie’s Bitch” Penn

– Colby “C- McGregor” Covington

– Connor “Arrested And Development” McGregor

– Dana “We’ll See What Happens” White

– Derrick “Bring That Ass” Lewis

– Mario “If He Dies, He Dies” Yamasaki

– Rafael “Shite Luck” Dos Anjos

Would you rather have the striking of a PRIME Anderson Silva OR the wrestling of a PRIME GSP? [28:50]

Would you rather drink Machida’s piss OR use Jones cocaine? [29:16]

F*** Marry Kill “Walking Dead Edition”: Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) [29:38]

KNOWLEDGE

CM Punk vs Overeem [30:32]

