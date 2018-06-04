Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 385
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Recap
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Recap [3:15]
Why is Joe Rogan not calling the UFC on FOX cards anymore? [14:25]
UFC fighter pulled from fight for “chapped lips” [16:01]
CM Punk’s name [17:40]
Yair Rodriguez back in the UFC [19:24]
Daren Till ranked #2 at Welterweight [20:57]
Colby Covington has beef with Joe Rogan [23:57]
Tweet of the week [24:40]
Savage Sage Northcutt [26:01]
#AskTheNuts
Thoughts on BKFC? [27:03]
What do you guys think of this third list of nicknames that I created for MMA fighters, employees and people in general. Which you like and which you don’t like? I appreciated the thumb up, middle and down response last time, can I get again? [27:52]
– Anthony “Shelftime” Pettis
– BJ “Frankie’s Bitch” Penn
– Colby “C- McGregor” Covington
– Connor “Arrested And Development” McGregor
– Dana “We’ll See What Happens” White
– Derrick “Bring That Ass” Lewis
– Mario “If He Dies, He Dies” Yamasaki
– Rafael “Shite Luck” Dos Anjos
Would you rather have the striking of a PRIME Anderson Silva OR the wrestling of a PRIME GSP? [28:50]
Would you rather drink Machida’s piss OR use Jones cocaine? [29:16]
F*** Marry Kill “Walking Dead Edition”: Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) [29:38]
KNOWLEDGE
CM Punk vs Overeem [30:32]
