Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 2 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 396

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 2 Recap

Gathje vs Vick [3:10]

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 2 [5:53]

Logan Paul vs KSI [9:36]

Bryce Mitchell injury [13:37]

Bruce Buffer vs Nate Diaz [15:40]

Physchological warfare [19:17]

McGregor Whiskey [24:46]

Sage Northcutt – Was his shirtless twitter post count over or under 50% for the week? [26:30]

Face The Pain hate [28:42]

Fedor vs Sonnen promo [29:26]

Boxer walks out of the ring [31:30]

AKA style training [33:46]

MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz deposition for the fighters vs UFC lawsuit [34:57]

Dancing queens [37:51]

When has a promotion sold out? [41:54]

#AskTheNuts

What’s your dream celebrity/freak fight? [43:25]

What is Tito Ortiz saying here? [44:15]

Tweet/post of the week:

What is your favourite division of all time? [47:23]

Is Justin Gaethje the most exciting fighter at the moment or is anyone more exciting or even close?

Who has the better kicks: Stephen Thompson, Edson Barbosa or Anthony Pettis?

Would you rather have your MMA base be grappling (BJJ, Wrestling, Judo, etc…) or Striking (Muay Thai, Karate, Boxing, etc..)?

Would you rather take a Spinning Back Kick to the head from Edson Barboza or a Liver Shot to the body from Jose Aldo?

Would you rather travel to Berlin (Germany) or Dublin (Ireland)? F*** Marry Kill “Battle of CM Punk Present & Past Women Edition #2”: Kelly Kelly, Lita, Mickie James

KNOWLEDGE

