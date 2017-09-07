Watch | UFC 215 Countdown

On the verge of breaking Anderson Silva’s record for title defenses, pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson and his longtime coach brace for a career-making moment. But 24-year-old Ray Borg, training at one of the country’s best camps, is focused on playing spoiler en route to holding the UFC’s flyweight title. Plus, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko prepare for their rematch… for a second time.

Connect with UFC online and on Social: Website: http://www.ufc.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufc Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufc Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufc Snapchat: UFC Periscope: http://Periscope.tv/ufc